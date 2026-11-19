Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey was sent home by the team on Thursday and will not be active when the Ravens take on the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte this Sunday, head coach Jesse Minter told reporters.

Minter said this is just a one-game deactivation, and that the conversations they are having are "very personal and private," and "need to remain that [way] for the good of the team and the organization."

"This is a team thing, in my opinion. With what's transpired, and look, he's going to be dealing with this a lot more probably than the rest of the team ... This is about the team and putting us in the best position to be successful..."

Humphrey found himself in hot water after saying that the city of Baltimore is best at making "criminals" during a recent taping of his podcast.

"What is Baltimore best at making? They're best at making criminals," Humphrey said on "The Marlon Humphrey Show" Tuesday. He then added, "Yeah, no, that's obviously going to get cut out."

Humphrey attempted to retract his insult to the city of Baltimore on Wednesday.

"I apologize for some comments on my podcast I had yesterday to the city of Baltimore," Humphrey said Wednesday, via The Baltimore Sun. "As you guys know, I've been here my whole career. I've spent a lot of offseasons here, welcomed a son here, and I'm an investor in the city, investor in different parts of the state. Obviously, I do know the effect that words have, and I'd just like to apologize for those comments."

Despite Humphrey's apology, this had already become a major story. Even Baltimore mayor Brandon Scott issued a scathing statement on the matter.

"While we acknowledge Marlon's apology, a verbal apology is not enough," Scott said in a statement, via The Baltimore Sun, on Wednesday. "Baltimore is a city full of young Black boys who look to the Ravens as a beacon of light in their lives and to have someone that looks like them who wears a Baltimore Ravens jersey relegate them to becoming criminals cuts deeper. I wonder how he would feel if prominent Baltimoreans used their platforms to imply that Baltimore once produced great defensive backs, but we have recently lost our way.

"They wouldn't do that because our team and city are supposed to be united as one. Baltimore versus the world. I invite Marlon to sit down with me and some Baltimoreans who have re-entered into our community and are now preventing others from making the mistakes they made."

Humphrey has recorded 40 tackles, nine passes defensed and two forced fumbles in 10 games played this season. The 30-year-old corner is in the final season of a five-year, $97.5 million contract and his $26.3 million cap hit in 2026 leads all NFL cornerbacks, according to Over The Cap.

Humphrey is a four-time Pro Bowler and two-time First Team All-Pro, but as pointed out by Mayor Scott, his play has dipped. Humphrey's 507 yards allowed in man coverage are the fourth-most in the NFL, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. This season, he is allowing a career-high 9.5 yards per target and the second-highest passer rating against in his 10-year career, at 94.4, per Next Gen Stats.

In Humphrey's place this week, Minter said Chidobe Awuzie and TJ Tampa will see an increase in their snap counts.

"He's very remorseful. I think he really understands that words mean a lot, especially to people in this city, and when you say something like that, it's not a reflection of our team and our organization and how we want to operate," Minter said on Thursday.