Ravens vs. Bills live updates: NFL scores, game stats, news, highlights, where to watch 'SNF'

We're live with the Week 4 edition of "Sunday Night Football" as a pair of top AFC contenders square off when the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Buffalo Bills.

Lamar Jackson and Co. are off to a surprising 1-2 start to the 2024 campaign, but they are also fresh off an absolute destruction of the Dallas Cowboys last week. They got their run game going in a big way, to the point that the Jackson-led passing game didn't have to do all that much.

The Bills, meanwhile, are absolutely rolling behind Josh Allen and James Cook, as well as a Sean McDermott defense that is smothering opponents despite the absence of several key starters. They will face their toughest test yet on Sunday night, having to go on the road and deal with the reigning NFL MVP. 

Will the Bills stay unbeaten, or will the Ravens get back to .500? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 29 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)
Channel: NBC | Stream: fubo (Try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App   
Odds: Ravens -2.5; O/U 46.5 (via  SportsLine consensus odds)

King Henry does it again

Well, that was fast. It took all of one play for the Ravens running game that we saw last week against Dallas to show up again. Henry took a perfectly-blocked carry through the right side of the line and went untouched 87 yards to the house. No matter how many times you see it, it remains downright shocking to see a man that large run that fast.

Jared Dubin
September 30, 2024, 12:33 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 8:33 pm EDT
 
Buffalo's drive stalls out

After going for it on fourth-and-inches earlier in the drive, I was surprised the Bills punted there. Josh Allen's third-down pass falling incomplete thanks to a Dalton Kincaid drop wasn't the ideal end to the possession. Lamar and Co. will get a chance to take an early lead next.

Jared Dubin
September 30, 2024, 12:30 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 8:30 pm EDT
 
As we showed below, Allen gets the majority of his rushing yards via scrambles. 

Jared Dubin
September 30, 2024, 12:25 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 8:25 pm EDT
 
Breakdown of the NFL's best rushing QBs

Check out our tale of the tape of Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen's rushing since they each entered the league in 2018.

PlayerLamar JacksonJosh Allen
DesignedRush573299
Designed Yards3,5171,264
Yds/DesRush6.14.2
Scrambles268293
Scramble Yards2,0652,521
Yds/Scramble7.78.6
% DesignedRush68.1%50.5%
% Scrambles31.9%49.5%
% Yds Designed63.0%33.4%
% Yds Scramble37.0%66.6%
Jared Dubin
September 30, 2024, 12:22 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 8:22 pm EDT
 
Things to watch on SNF

Here are a few key matchups to pay attention to tonight:

  • Kyle Hamilton vs. Dalton Kincaid and/or Khalil Shakir: It will be interesting to see how the Ravens deploy their best DB.
  • Bills interior OL vs. Nnamdi Madubuike: Keeping Madubuike out of Josh Allen's lap will be very important.
  • James Cook vs. Roquan Smith: Which of these guys wins the battle in space could play a big role on that side of the ball.
  • Lamar Jackson vs. Sean McDermott: Buffalo's defense has held up surprisingly well so far given its injury issues.
  • Derrick Henry vs. Bills D-Line: Henry got going in a big way against the Cowboys last week.
  • Gregory Rousseau and Von Miller vs. Ravens tackles: Baltimore had to shuffle its line tonight with Andrew Vorhees out.
Jared Dubin
September 30, 2024, 12:16 AM
Sep. 29, 2024, 8:16 pm EDT
 
Ravens inactives

No surprises for Baltimore as Pierce and Vorhees were each listed as doubtful. The Ravens could shuffle the offensive line a bit in Vorhees' absence, and that's something to watch out for early on.

Jared Dubin
September 29, 2024, 11:29 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:29 pm EDT
 
Bills inactives

Buffalo remains without several important defenders, including linebacker Terrel Bernard and slot corner Taron Johnson. That could be important against a Ravens team that likes to attack the middle of the field in the passing game.

Jared Dubin
September 29, 2024, 11:27 PM
Sep. 29, 2024, 7:27 pm EDT

