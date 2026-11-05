In the Week 9 edition of "Thursday Night Football," the Baltimore Ravens play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Baltimore is coming off a devastating loss to the Buffalo Bills in which Lamar Jackson returned from his ankle injury and was promptly injured on his first offensive play of the game. The Ravens also lost backup Tyler Huntley during the contest, and they are now decimated on offense as they head into Thursday night's game.

Jacksonville came off its bye last week and laid the smack down on the division rival Indianapolis Colts, winning 42-7 to improve to 5-2 on the season and further solidify their hold on the AFC South. Trevor Lawrence and the offense are rolling, and the defense has been largely excellent so far this year.

Will the Jaguars take care of business on the road, or will the Ravens pull off a shocking upset? We'll find out soon enough. Before we break down the matchup, here's a look at how you can watch the game.

Where to watch Ravens vs. Jaguars live

Date: Thursday, Nov. 5 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Thursday, Nov. 5 | 8:20 p.m. ET Location: M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore)

M&T Bank Stadium (Baltimore) Streaming: Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Jaguars -9.5, O/U 39.5 via DraftKings Sportsbook

When the Jaguars have the ball

The Jags enter this game having destroyed the Colts last week behind a monster performance from their running game. Bhayshul Tuten ran 16 times for 104 yards and a touchdown, while Chris Rodriguez carried it six times for 41 yards and another score.

Rodriguez was limited in practice this week with a hand injury but will play on Thursday night. Tuten's status is up in the air after he didn't practice all week due to an ankle injury sustained against Indianapolis. He played through that injury for the rest of the game, but Jacksonville might choose to rest him here. He's a game-time decision.

The Ravens are allowing only 3.8 yards per carry this season, with a mere 0.8 of those yards coming before contact, according to Tru Media. Jacksonville could have some issues running the ball, especially if Tuten is out, if the Baltimore front can hold up as it has for most of the season.

The Ravens did get clocked for 146 yards on the ground this past week by the Bills, but James Cook averaged south of 4.0 yards per carry. A lot of the damage was done by Ray Davis late in the game with six carries for 30 yards. Josh Allen also chipped in 30 of his own. Trevor Lawrence obviously isn't as mobile or as involved in the run game as Allen, but he can move, and if the Ravens get out of their rushing lanes, he can make things happen as a scrambler.

Lawrence has played extremely well so far this season, completing 65.7% of his passes at an average of 8.5 yards per attempt, with 17 touchdowns (and a league-high 8.6% touchdown rate) against just four interceptions. Lawrence's top target is clearly Parker Washington, who splits his time fairly evenly between lining up out wide and in the slot.

The Ravens are 21st in net yards per attempt allowed this season, and their cornerbacks (Marlon Humphrey and Nate Wiggins) largely haven't played up to expectations. Kyle Hamilton remains excellent against both the run and pass in the slot, so one could expect Washington's route split to lean more heavily toward the outside. Jacksonville may lean toward putting him where he can line up against Humphrey, whose struggles this season have been fairly well documented.

Elsewhere on the perimeter, Jakobi Meyers and, to a lesser extent, Brian Thomas Jr. and Josh Cameron are involved. Meyers and Thomas have only combined for three more targets than Washington has, though, so they are more clearly ancillary pieces in the passing game. The box-score expectations for them should be somewhat muted, but they can pop up at any time for key plays. (Thomas did score last week in his return to the full-time WR3 role, for example.)

The Ravens, meanwhile, have been relatively stingy against tight ends in the passing game, allowing only 35 receptions to players at the position, so it's probably not going to be the biggest night for Brenton Strange. Tight ends do have six touchdowns against the Ravens, though, so it might be worth it to at least watch out for Strange in the red zone.

When the Ravens have the ball

You can throw out all of the Ravens' offensive stats. Not only is Lamar Jackson out, but so is backup quarterback Tyler Huntley. Jacoby Brissett is reportedly on the way to help, but he won't be active on Thursday night.

Emergency third quarterback Joe Fagnano entered the game in relief of Jackson and Huntley last Sunday and will make the start on Thursday night. Fagnano, an undrafted free agent out of UConn, went 10-of-21 for 91 yards and an interception against the Bills. He threw most of his passes to the running backs and did not connect with Zay Flowers even once.

Expect the Ravens to lean heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game, but do not expect them to find much success. Henry has been struggling of late to begin with (45 carries for 156 yards and a touchdown over the last three games combined), and the Jaguars have allowed 3.4 yards per carry this season — the single-best mark in all of football.

Unless Fagnano and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle pull off some kind of magic act, the Ravens are likely not going to be able to move the ball much on Thursday night.

Prediction

The Ravens simply do not have the horses to compete with the Jaguars this week. Not with their third-string quarterback (who is coming off an injury of his own), and not on a short week. Jacksonville should roll and win with relative ease.

Pick: Jaguars 27, Ravens 6