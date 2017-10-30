Robert Griffin III finally explains why things didn't work out with the Redskins

In a span of just four years, Robert Griffin III went from Redskins starting quarterback to free agent castoff, and apparently, it's all because he couldn't get along with his coaches.

It's already well documented that RG3 didn't get along with his first coach in Washington, Mike Shanahan. Griffin said he was put in an 'impossible situation' in 2012 because he had to play for a coach who didn't even want to draft him.

Of course, that doesn't quite explain why RG3 didn't work out with the Redskins after the team fired Shanahan and hired new coach Jay Gruden in 2014. Apparently, Griffin felt the need to clear some things up about his relationship with Gruden over the weekend, which led to a Twitter rant about what how his time in Washington ended.

According to Griffin, Gruden wanted nothing to do with him and did his best to phase the quarterback out of his offense.

Question for my Football experts....

Is a coach supposed to tailor his offense to the skill set of his starter or his backup? Please @ me — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Who the offense is tailored to is not as simple as saying, "coaches believe you tailor the system to the talent you have." — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach drafts a QB, the guy has a skill set the coach loves and fits his system. The coach will tailor the offense to his skills. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If a coach inherits a QB that he did not draft, he still would tailor the offense to that guys skill set. But there is always an exception — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

If he does not believe in that QB. Will not tailor the offense to that QB. That QB is not what is best for the team. No matter what. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Although Griffin didn't mention that he specifically talking about Gruden with those tweets, he let the cat out of the bag in one of his follow up tweets.

I asked these questions to prove a point. Coaches do what they believe in. You gotta respect that.

After looking back at 2014, I get it now — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Shook my hand in 2014 and told me ,"I came here to work with you" Went to his press conference and said he wasn't sure about me. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Basically, Griffin never felt welcomed by Gruden and he also added that the Redskins coach didn't do a good job of handling the situation that led to RG3's exit.

A bunch do. But that wasn't the point. Point is I have moved on. I understand why he did what he did. Wish it was done more professionally. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) October 30, 2017

Although Griffin ended up starting seven games under Gruden in 2014, he spent the entire 2016 season on the bench after Gruden decided to go with Kirk Cousins as his starting quarterback.

As Griffin tells it, he didn't last in Washington because he had two coaches who didn't want him.

Of course, that's only one way to look at it. When something happens multiple times, you have to start to think that maybe it's your fault and not the other way around, and that's how Santana Moss saw the situation in Washington.

Back in September, Moss said RG3 fizzled out in Washington because he didn't get along with his coaches.

Griffin has been a free agent since March when he was cut by the Browns, but he doesn't think his career is over. The former first-round pick told CBS Sports Radio's 105.7 The Fan in Washington on Monday that he thinks he can still be successful in the NFL because mobile quarterbacks like Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson are thriving. Not coincidentally, Griffin also mentioned Houston and Seattle as teams he'd possibly like to play for.

"I think the league is honestly repeating itself back to the year 2011, 2012 and 2013 and those offenses are becoming more prolific," Griffin said of offenses led by a mobile quarterback. "I think it was really fun for everybody to watch what happened [Sunday] between Seattle and the Texans. I feel like those are the types of offenses that would really suit me."

Griffin hasn't worked out for an NFL team since July, when he had a tryout with the Chargers. From the sound of it, it seems like he'd like his next tryout to be in Houston or Seattle.