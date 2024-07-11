It's been three years since Washington's NFL team became the Commanders, and four since the franchise officially dropped its nickname of close to 90 years. That's not stopping Robert Griffin III, the club's former star quarterback, from entertaining a switch back to the old logo, a polarizing depiction of a Native American chief.

"Dear Washington Commanders fans, this is a safe space," Griffin wrote on X, including a picture of himself in the team's pre-2020 uniform. "Would you be happy if the old logo was brought back?"

Griffin later added an actual poll to his post, asking fans which name they'd prefer the team adopt in the event it returned to the old logo, which was dropped along with the "Redskins" nickname ahead of the 2020 season.

An overwhelming majority (65%) of the nearly 60,000 fans who voted in the poll as of Thursday morning said they preferred "the old name" as the team's current and future identity. Others commented in support of the temporary "Washington Football Team" name used from 2020-2021.

In reality, no drastic change is likely on the horizon.

CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones reported ahead of the 2023 season that "a name change ... under (new) managing partner Josh Harris isn't seriously being considered at the time." Harris' fellow owner, former NBA star Earvin "Magic" Johnson, hinted last summer that the current Commanders nickname could be replaced, suggesting many fans "expressed their displeasure" with the choice of "Commanders" in 2022. Yet Harris and team president Jason Wright have since downplayed such suggestions.