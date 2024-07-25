All offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers have declared Russell Wilson as the favorite to open 2024 as their new starting quarterback. At the start of training camp Thursday, however, Wilson was not suited up for the team's first practice, leaving fellow newcomer Justin Fields to take first-team reps under center.

Wilson reported to camp and took the field alongside his Steelers teammates Thursday, but he did not bring a helmet and only observed as the rest of the team began warmups, greeting players as they stretched.

The former Denver Broncos and Seattle Seahawks signal-caller, who signed a one-year contract with the team in March, also signed autographs for fans on his way out to the field. It's unclear whether he is not practicing due to injury or as the result of a team-sanctioned rest day. The Steelers hadn't given an indication prior to the start of camp that Wilson would be absent to open summer practice.

Fields, meanwhile, has maintained since his acquisition from the Chicago Bears via trade, that he's in a legitimate competition with Wilson for the team's starting job.