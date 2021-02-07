The New Orleans Saints have again found themselves in hot water with the league, as the NFL has reportedly found new and serious COVID-19 protocol violations that occurred this season. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Saints will be facing the "biggest discipline yet" after the NFL discovered COVID-19 protocol violations, including surveillance video of an interaction that may have contributed to running back Alvin Kamara's positive test in December.

Leading up to Week 17 of the regular season, Kamara tested positive for COVID-19 and was ruled out for the matchup against the Carolina Panthers. Kamara wasn't the only player the Saints were forced to rule out, as most of the other running backs were identified as close contacts. New Orleans had no problem with Carolina, as the Saints defeated the Panthers, 33-7. Ty Montgomery led the attack on the ground with 105 rushing yards on 18 carries, and Drew Brees passed for 201 yards and three touchdowns. This minor COVID-19 outbreak appeared to dissipate rather quickly, but the NFL dug deeper and found a clear violation that potentially led to the outbreak.

According to Pelissero, Kamara had an interaction in the facility with a person not employed by the club who turned out to be positive for the coronavirus -- a clear violation of league protocols. A reason to believe the Saints could be handed the biggest punishment yet regarding COVID-19 protocol violations is because this is not the first time the Saints have been reprimanded. Head coach Sean Payton was fined $100,000 and the Saints as an organization were fined $250,000 for failing to properly wear face coverings in Week 2. Additionally, back in November, the Saints were fined $500,000 and forced to forfeit a seventh-round draft pick after the team was seen celebrating maskless after their Week 9 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The potential punishment has not been handed down yet, but Pelissero hypothesizes the discipline could include multiple draft picks and then of course a large fine. Throughout the year, we have seen the severity of punishments grow for repeat offenders.