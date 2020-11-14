The San Francisco 49ers will take on the New Orleans Saints at 4:25 p.m. ET on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. New Orleans is 6-2 overall and 3-1 at home, while the 49ers are 4-5 overall and 3-1 on the road. The Saints have won five straight games. The 49ers have lost their last two games.

New Orleans is favored by 10 points in the latest Saints vs. 49ers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 49. Before entering any 49ers vs. Saints picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,600 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It's off to a strong 16-9 roll on top-rated NFL picks this season. The model also enters Week 10 on an incredible 112-74 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Saints vs. Niners. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Niners vs. Saints:

Saints vs. 49ers spread: Saints -10

Saints vs. 49ers over-under: 49 points

Saints vs. 49ers money line: New Orleans -440, San Francisco 360

Latest Odds: 49ers +10 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Saints

This past Sunday, New Orleans beat Tampa Bay on the road, 38-3. The Saints scored on five of their first six possessions. Drew Brees passed for four TDs and 222 yards on 32 attempts. He threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, then a third early in the second. He has 37 games with four-plus TD passes, the most in NFL history. He passed for 349 yards and five TDs vs. 0 INTs and had a rushing TD in the last meeting with the 49ers on Dec. 8, 2019.

New Orleans finished with 420 yards, 138 rushing, as backup quarterback Taysom Hill had 54 yards on the ground. Alvin Kamara had a rushing TD last week. He leads the NFL with 1,036 (565 receiving, 471 rushing) scrimmage yards and can become the first player with 500-plus rush yards and 500-plus receiving yards in each of his first four seasons in NFL history. Michael Thomas had 11 receptions for 134 yards and a TD in the last meeting with the 49ers. He has 10-plus receptions and 100-plus yards in six of his past seven games at home. Sean Payton has a 6-2 record vs. San Francisco.

What you need to know about the 49ers

Meanwhile, San Francisco fell to the Green Bay Packers last week, 34-17 at home. San Francisco was down 31-3 at the end of the third quarter. Nick Mullens had one TD, one interception and fumbled the ball once while passing for 291 yards, Richie James set career highs in receptions (nine) and yards (184) and had his third career TD catch. It was the most receiving yards by a 49ers wide receiver in a single game since September 8th, 2013 (Anquan Boldin).

The 49ers are still dealing with several key injuries. Deebo Samuel (hamstring), Tevin Coleman (knee), Richard Sherman (calf), Raheem Mostert (ankle) and Trent Taylor (back) are among those who will miss Week 10. Fred Warner led the team with 13 tackles last week. He is the only player with 70-plus tackles (74) and two INTs this season. The 49ers won the meeting in 2019, 48-46 and lead the all-time series with tthe Saints, 48-26-2.

How to make 49ers vs. Saints picks

The model has simulated Saints vs. 49ers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it also says one side of the spread has all the value. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins 49ers vs. Saints? And which side of the spread has all the value? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the 49ers vs. Saints spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 10 of the NFL season on an incredible 112-74 roll.