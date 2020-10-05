The NFC East isn't exactly filled with the best teams in the league. Combined, the division only has three wins, one of which came last night when the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the San Francisco 49ers on the road to earn their first W of the season. Fans call it the "NFC Least," and right now a losing record still gets you first place.

The division leading Eagles are 1-2-1, the Dallas Cowboys and The Washington Football Team are 1-3 and the New York Giants are 0-4.

David Samson broke down the the division on the latest episode of "Nothing Personal with David Samson."

"It's a joke!" Samson said of the division.

He started with the Cowboys, saying if it wasn't for the crazy onside kick against the Atlanta Falcons, they'd have no wins.

"You stink ... The defense is terrible. They're not America's team, they're nobody's team," the podcast host continued.

Moving onto the winless New York Football Giants, Samson noted that Daniel Jones also "stinks" and their offense without Saquon Barkley is "mediocre at best." He isn't confident they'll get one in the win column all year, joking they may be in a battle against the also winless New York Jets to see which MetLife Stadium team wins first.

While many are concerned the state of this division is bad for football, since one of these less-than-impressive clubs will punch a ticket to the playoffs, Samson believes it's not actually that unusual.

"Isn't there always a weak division in every league?" he asks.

However, Samson added that the league shouldn't care about weak divisions because fans are still gambling, watching and playing fantasy football.

"Don't panic, everything's fine," he assured, before giving his "wait-to-see" that the division winner will have less than seven wins.