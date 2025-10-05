Skip to Main Content
Seahawks vs. Buccaneers live updates: Score, analysis, highlights as 3-1 teams square off in Seattle

Sam Darnold and Baker Mayfield go head-to-head

By CBS Sports Staff
1 min read

Two of the top picks in the 2018 NFL Draft -- now-Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (first overall pick) and now-Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold (third overall pick) -- are looking to lead their respective squads to a 4-1 start in 2025. 

Mayfield's career has taken off since he came to Tampa Bay in 2023: his 77 touchdown passes as as Buccaneer are the most in the entire NFL. Darnold revived his career with the Minnesota Vikings a season ago, and his seven game-winning drives across the last two seasons are tied for the most in the NFL with Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. 

All three of the Buccaneers' wins have come with a game-winning score in the final of minute. Tampa Bay nearly missed out on doing so in Week 4 against the Eagles, but they turned the ball over on downs. In Seattle's last game out, the Seahawks defeated the Arizona Cardinals, 23-20, thanks to a game-winning 52-yard field goal as time expired.

Mayfield's Buccaneers vs. Darnold's Seahawks is virtually guaranteed to have a thrilling finish, so stay locked in our live blog below for updates on key plays, expert analysis and highlights. 

Where to watch Buccaneers vs. Seahawks live

