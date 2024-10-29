Cam Heyward has further added to his legacy as one of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers of all-time. Monday night's game against the Giants is Heyward's 202nd career game as a Steeler, the most-ever in for a defensive player in the franchise's 92-year history.

Heyward had been tied with Hall of Fame safety Donnie Shell, who played in 201 games for Pittsburgh from 1974-87. He recently passed Hall of Fame cornerback Mel Blount, who played in 200 games from 1970-83.

Only three other players have played in more games for the Steelers than Heyward, who is in the middle of his 14th season. Former teammates Ben Roethlisberger (249 games) and Hines Ward (217 games), as well as Hall of Fame center Mike Webster (220), have played in more games for the franchise.

Heyward is also second in franchise history with 83.5 career sacks. He passed former teammate and 2024 Steelers Hall of Honor inductee James Harrison earlier this year.

The 31st overall pick in the 2011 NFL Draft, Heyward is Pittsburgh's longest-tenured player. He received a multi-year extension this offseason that all but guaranteed he will play his entire NFL career in Pittsburgh.

Along with his consistent play on the field, Heyward has been a pillar in the Pittsburgh community. His charitable work led to him being named last year's Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year.