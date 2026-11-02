PITTSBURGH -- On a team that includes several future Hall of Fame players, Jaylen Warren was the talk of the Steelers' locker room following a 27-6 trouncing of the Browns that gave Pittsburgh the outright lead in the AFC North division.

Warren, who turned 28 on Sunday, celebrated the occasion by rushing for 143 yards (tying his career-high) and a touchdown on 17 carries. It was the second consecutive 100-yard game and the fourth 100-yard game of the season for Warren, a former undrafted rookie who in the midst of a career year.

"Jaylen is on fire," coach Mike McCarthy said afterward. "You can't get him the ball enough."

Why is Warren's level of success enhanced in Year 5? It starts with his featured role. On Sunday, Pittsburgh's offensive line bullied Cleveland's defensive front to the tune of 200 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carries. It was a unit that was clearly motivated to respond to Cleveland pass rusher Jared Verse's recent comments with their play on the field.

Most everyone who watched Sunday's game saw Steelers guard Mason McCormick's body slam of Verse in the first half. But just as telling was McCormick and center Zach Frazier sprinting to the other side of the field at the end of the first quarter. While his teammates were running, fellow Steelers lineman Brock Hoffman made a "feed me" reference to the Steelers' sideline, a subtle request to McCarthy to continue running the ball.

Pittsburgh's defense has also helped Warren and the offense. The Steelers' defense, which hasn't allowed a touchdown in seven quarters, has enjoyed more time on the bench while watching Warren do his thing.

"He's a bowling ball with teeth, man," said Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt, who had two of Pittsburgh's eight sacks of Deshaun Watson. "You can't get him down. Jaylen is just funny, man. He's the guy that's out there in December when we're practicing and it's like 12 degrees, he's in a T-shirt and shorts. You're like, 'What the heck?' That's just who he is. He's a hard tackle. He's a great locker room guy. Very selfless. But man, he loves football and you can see it in the way that he plays."

Cam Heyward, the longest-tenured Steelers player, gave Warren the ultimate compliment.

"I've been blessed to play with a lot of great running backs. Jaylen is not short of that," he said. "He's every bit as advertised. Having Rico [Dowdle] as well, they do a great job of being a 1-2 punch. When they're able to sustain drives, it means we're on the sideline and we can put our feet up."

Speaking of sustaining drives, that's what Warren did on his 51-yard run that came on a third-and-13 play. The play helped give the Steelers their first double-digit lead of the day.

"To be able to call a trap on third [and long] and get a first down is pretty wild," Rodgers said. "Didn't expect that. Can't remember the last time that happened when I was out there."

The biggest reason for Warren's emergence, though, is the man himself, although Warren's humility would never allow him to say that himself. Warren has only gotten better during his time with the Steelers.

After a somewhat disappointing 2024 season, Warren told CBS Sports that he planned to spend more time getting treatment at the facility. That change has clearly helped. Warren ultimately ran for a career-high 958 yards in 2025 and is currently on pace to have the most prolific rushing season by a Steelers running back since Le'Veon Bell.

"It's definitely paying off," Warren said on Sunday when asked about his extra time at the recovery table.

Lastly, Warren's intangibles are another reason for his success. His team-first attitude has made him a locker room favorite. His teammates want him to succeed, which is evident every time he makes a big play and whenever his teammates are asked about him.

For Warren, it's about being the best player he can be so he can help the Steelers achieve their Super Bowl goals. That mindset helped him make the Steelers' roster as an undrafted rookie, and it's serving as the main catalyst for his breakout season.