Steelers' Mason Rudolph reportedly still in NFL's concussion protocol
With Rudolph out, fellow backup Devlin Hodges helped lead the Steelers to a Week 6 victory over the Chargers
Mason Rudolph watched the Pittsburgh Steelers' Week 6 victory over the Los Angeles Chargers from the sideline, as Rudolph continued to recover from a concussion that was sustained during Pittsburgh's Week 5 loss to the Baltimore Ravens.
Rudolph, despite a recent report stating that he was cleared by an independent neurologist to play in the days leading up to Sunday night's game, was still in the concussion protocol as of Tuesday afternoon, according to Mark Kaboly of The Athletic. Kaboly said that, following Pittsburgh's 24-17 win as well as during Tuesday's practice, members of the media were told that Rudolph was not available for interviews as he is still in the league's concussion protocol.
With Rudolph out, Devlin Hodges, an undrafted rookie out of Division II Samford, went 15 of 20 for 132 yards with a touchdown and an interception in the Steelers' victory over the Chargers. In two games, Hodges has completed 75.9 percent of his passes while compiling a 91.2 passer rating.
"We've got a lot of confidence in him," Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin said of Hodges following Sunday's win, via Jim Wexell of 247Sports. "We haven't been bashful about that. He's got a lot of confidence in himself and I think that's what makes people gravitate to him. But we're not getting overexcited. This is a guy that played good tonight with very limited experience. We're thankful to get a win. Hopefully it'll be a good learning experience for him and us collectively as we move forward."
Despite Hodges' success, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac and Ray Fittipaldo have reported that the Steelers plan to start Rudolph for their Week 8 matchup with the visiting Miami Dolphins. Tomlin brushed off a question about his quarterback situation following Sunday night's win.
Rudolph, one of the Steelers' two third round picks in the 2018 draft, is 1-2 this season as Pittsburgh's starter quarterback after replacing injured starter Ben Roethlisberger two weeks into the season. Rudolph has completed 67 percent of his passes for 646 yards with 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while posting a 102.5 passer rating. His best performance of the season took place in Week 4, when he went 24 of 28 for 227 yards with 2 touchdowns and 0 interceptions in the Steelers' 27-3 rout of the visiting Cincinnati Bengals.
Tomlin and the Steelers have time on their side with regard to naming a starting quarterback, as Pittsburgh has a bye this weekend before facing the winless Dolphins at home.
