Aaron Rodgers created headlines back in 2014 when he famously told Packers fans to relax after Green Bay's slow start to the season. A decade later, Arthur Smith is apparently telling his players the same thing after the Steelers offense's lackluster first two preseason games.

Pittsburgh's new offensive coordinator is not overlooking the poor offensive line play, pre-snap penalties and a lack of execution on possession downs that plagued his unit in exhibition losses to Houston and Buffalo. He's just keeping things in their proper perspective.

"Preseason can distort reality, good or bad," Smith said. "We've all seen it. That's not making excuses. ... That's not our standard. That's not acceptable, but at the same time, would rather go through that now than have that happen Week 1. ... We've got to get out of our own way."

Smith alluded to 2019 when, as the Titans offensive coordinator, he watched as his offense scored 43 points in Week 1 after the unit -- in his opinion -- did not have a sharp preseason. The Titans went on to finish 10th in the NFL in scoring that season largely behind the running of Derrick Henry, who that year won the first of consecutive rushing titles.

Pittsburgh fans have recent experience regarding preseason results. Last preseason, with then-starting quarterback Kenny Pickett leading the way, Pittsburgh's starting offense scored touchdowns on each of its five possessions. The unit struggled mightily in the regular season, however, thus leading to the in-season firing of offensive coordinator Matt Canada and the Steelers brass deciding to completely revamp its quarterback room this past offseason.

Speaking of quarterbacks, Smith lauded Wilson's desire to play in last week's loss to the Bills despite still working his way back from a calf injury. Wilson went 8 of 10 through the air, but for only 47 yards. He was also sacked three times as Pittsburgh was unable to put points on the board during his time on the field.

"I give Russ a lot of credit for going out there," Smith said while also adding that he did not call some plays for Wilson that he ultimately called for Fields later in the game, via The Athletic. "I think a lot of guys in that situation may have tapped out. He hadn't had enough reps. He wanted to go out there."

Wilson continues to be the starting quarterback on Pittsburgh's depth chart over Justin Fields, who took advantage of his increased opportunities to run with the first-team offense when Wilson was injured. But like Wilson, Fields has also struggled when it comes to scoring points this preseason.

As far Wilson playing in Pittsburgh's preseason finale against Detroit, Smith said that a decision will be made later in the week. When it comes to determining who the Steelers starting quarterback will be in Week 1, Smith said that, while he will give his opinion to GM Omar Khan and team president Art Rooney II, the decision will ultimately be coach Mike Tomlin's and Tomlin's alone.

"That's not a decision," Smith said, "I have the burden to make."