The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their 2024 training camp schedule on Friday, with one notable change. Unlike previous camps, the majority of the Steelers' practices will take place in the morning instead of in the afternoon.
Pittsburgh's weekday practices (10 in all) will each begin at 10:30 in the morning. Four of the Steelers' five weekend practices will start at the typical 1:55 p.m. time slot, with the other weekend practices slated to start at 2:55 p.m. Pittsburgh's annual "Friday Night Lights" practice, held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.
Per usual, Steelers camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, which is just over an hour's drive from downtown Pittsburgh. Each of the Steelers' practices are open to the public.
Steelers 2024 training camp schedule
|Day
|Date
|Time
Thursday
July 25
10:30 a.m.
Friday
July 26
10:30 a.m.
Saturday
July 27
1:55 p.m.
Sunday
July 28
1:55 p.m.
Tuesday
July 30
10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
July 31
10:30 a.m.
Thursday
August 1
10:30 a.m.
Friday
August 2
7 p.m.
Saturday
August 3
1:55 p.m.
Sunday
August 4
1:55 p.m.
Tuesday
August 6
10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
August 7
10:30 a.m.
Thursday
August 8
10:30 a.m.
Sunday
August 11
2:55 p.m.
Monday
August 12
10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
August 14
10:30 a.m.
The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Mike Tomlin's team is once again expected to compete for a spot in the AFC playoffs in 2024.