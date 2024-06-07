najee-camp.png
The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their 2024 training camp schedule on Friday, with one notable change. Unlike previous camps, the majority of the Steelers' practices will take place in the morning instead of in the afternoon. 

Pittsburgh's weekday practices (10 in all) will each begin at 10:30 in the morning. Four of the Steelers' five weekend practices will start at the typical 1:55 p.m. time slot, with the other weekend practices slated to start at 2:55 p.m. Pittsburgh's annual "Friday Night Lights" practice, held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7. 

Per usual, Steelers camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, which is just over an hour's drive from downtown Pittsburgh. Each of the Steelers' practices are open to the public. 

Steelers 2024 training camp schedule 

DayDateTime

Thursday

July 25

10:30 a.m.

Friday

July 26

10:30 a.m. 

Saturday 

July 27

1:55 p.m. 

Sunday 

July 28

1:55 p.m. 

Tuesday 

July 30 

10:30 a.m.

Wednesday 

July 31

10:30 a.m. 

Thursday 

August 1

10:30 a.m. 

Friday 

August 2

7 p.m. 

Saturday 

August 3

1:55 p.m. 

Sunday 

August 4

1:55 p.m. 

Tuesday 

August 6

10:30 a.m. 

Wednesday 

August 7 

10:30 a.m. 

Thursday 

August 8 

10:30 a.m. 

Sunday 

August 11

2:55 p.m. 

Monday 

August 12

10:30 a.m. 

Wednesday 

August 14

10:30 a.m. 

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Mike Tomlin's team is once again expected to compete for a spot in the AFC playoffs in 2024. 