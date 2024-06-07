The Pittsburgh Steelers revealed their 2024 training camp schedule on Friday, with one notable change. Unlike previous camps, the majority of the Steelers' practices will take place in the morning instead of in the afternoon.

Pittsburgh's weekday practices (10 in all) will each begin at 10:30 in the morning. Four of the Steelers' five weekend practices will start at the typical 1:55 p.m. time slot, with the other weekend practices slated to start at 2:55 p.m. Pittsburgh's annual "Friday Night Lights" practice, held at Latrobe Memorial Stadium, will take place at 7 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Per usual, Steelers camp will be held at Saint Vincent College in Latrobe, which is just over an hour's drive from downtown Pittsburgh. Each of the Steelers' practices are open to the public.

Steelers 2024 training camp schedule

Day Date Time Thursday July 25 10:30 a.m. Friday July 26 10:30 a.m. Saturday July 27 1:55 p.m. Sunday July 28 1:55 p.m. Tuesday July 30 10:30 a.m. Wednesday July 31 10:30 a.m. Thursday August 1 10:30 a.m. Friday August 2 7 p.m. Saturday August 3 1:55 p.m. Sunday August 4 1:55 p.m. Tuesday August 6 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 7 10:30 a.m. Thursday August 8 10:30 a.m. Sunday August 11 2:55 p.m. Monday August 12 10:30 a.m. Wednesday August 14 10:30 a.m.

The Steelers are coming off a 10-7 season that ended with a loss to the Buffalo Bills in the AFC wild-card round. Mike Tomlin's team is once again expected to compete for a spot in the AFC playoffs in 2024.