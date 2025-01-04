Steelers vs. Bengals live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
Pittsburgh looks to keep Cincinnati out of the playoffs while gaining some momentum
It's Week 18 in Steel City, where the Pittsburgh Steelers are looking to keep their AFC North rival Cincinnati Bengals out of the playoffs. Joe Burrow and Co. have been one of the NFL's most explosive offenses as of late, touting an 8-8 record going into their regular-season finale thanks to four straight wins, but before needing help from two other clubs on Sunday, they'll need to best Pittsburgh, which has dropped three in a row, in Saturday night's divisional rematch in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff picture.
The Steelers are already locked into the postseason, but if somehow the Cleveland Browns can upset the Baltimore Ravens earlier Saturday, Mike Tomlin's squad could still take the AFC North crown by beating the Bengals in prime time. Otherwise, Pittsburgh will simply be fighting to spoil Cincinnati's last-gap hopes, just over a month after edging Burrow in a 44-38 shootout in Ohio.
No matter how this one shakes out, it's sure to be must-see material.
Steelers vs. Bengals where to watch
Date: Saturday, Jan. 4 | Time: 8 p.m. ET
Location: Acrisure Stadium
TV: ABC, ESPN | Stream: fubo (try for free)
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bengals -2.5, O/U 48.5 (SportsLine consensus)
