AFC North rivals square off in NFL Week 13 as the Cincinnati Bengals (4-7) host the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-3) on CBS and Paramount+. It has been a tough go for the Bengals this season, and they are likely out of the playoff picture after losing back-to-back games ahead of their Week 12 bye. They host a Steelers team that is in good standing but can't afford to drop any more games this season, especially after suffering a 24-19 loss to the Browns in Cleveland their last time out. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can get for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24). Sign up right here.

Kickoff from Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati is 1 p.m. ET. The Bengals are 3-point favorites in the latest Bengals vs. Steelers odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5. Cincinnati is a -158 money line favorite (risk $158 to win $100), while Pittsburgh is a +133 underdog. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+, which you can get for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24). Sign up right here.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get Paramount+ for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24), so sign up right here.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bengals

Bengals vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Dec. 1

Bengals vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bengals vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Bengals vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 13 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bengals

Before tuning into Sunday's game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 22-8 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 202-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 56-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Bengals vs. Steelers, the model is backing Pittsburgh to cover the spread. Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase are two of the top producers in the NFL and have done well against tough teams, including a Baltimore Ravens squad they had to face twice since Week 5. That being said, the Bengals have been unable to turn that production into wins this season, and it could be hard for them to mount a lead against an opportunistic Steelers defense.

Pittsburgh has had its own runs with inconsistency, but has managed to cover the spread in eight of its 11 games this season. The Steelers have also recently edged steep competition in the Ravens and Washington Commanders, which could be why the model is leaning on them to cover in more than 50% of simulations. You can stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can get Paramount+ for $2.99/month for two months (expires 12/4/24).