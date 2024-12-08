Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news for Week 14 game

Defenses dominated the first half of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Browns, with Pittsburgh taking a 13-7 lead at intermission.

With George Pickens (hamstring) out, the Steelers' passing game was virtually non-existent in the first half. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the running game was largely clicking, led by Najee Harris, who gave the home team their first lead on a short touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Steelers extended their lead moments later after Keeanu Benton's pick of Jameis Winston set up Chris Boswell's 36th field goal of the season.

The Browns played gamely in the first half and took an early lead on Winston's 35-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off of his historic performance in Denver. But Winston largely struggled after that as he was under constant pressure from Pittsburgh's formidable pass rush. Winston did help lead the Browns on a 12-play drive at the end of the first half, but it ended with a missed field goal.

Both quarterbacks combined to go just 16 of 35 in the first half, with Wilson throwing for a mere 46 yards.

Which team will come out on top in the second half? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.



