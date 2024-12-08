Steelers vs. Browns live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, news for Week 14 game

Browns punt after reaching red zone
Penalties and a Cam Hayward sack forced Cleveland to punt. Cleveland is 0-2 today in the red zone. Barring a turnover, the Steelers appear to be on their way to a win.
Defenses dominated the first half of Sunday's game between the Steelers and Browns, with Pittsburgh taking a 13-7 lead at intermission.
With George Pickens (hamstring) out, the Steelers' passing game was virtually non-existent in the first half. Fortunately for Pittsburgh, the running game was largely clicking, led by Najee Harris, who gave the home team their first lead on a short touchdown run early in the second quarter. The Steelers extended their lead moments later after Keeanu Benton's pick of Jameis Winston set up Chris Boswell's 36th field goal of the season.
The Browns played gamely in the first half and took an early lead on Winston's 35-yard touchdown pass to Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off of his historic performance in Denver. But Winston largely struggled after that as he was under constant pressure from Pittsburgh's formidable pass rush. Winston did help lead the Browns on a 12-play drive at the end of the first half, but it ended with a missed field goal.
Both quarterbacks combined to go just 16 of 35 in the first half, with Wilson throwing for a mere 46 yards.
Which team will come out on top in the second half? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, as we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
The Steelers are firmly in control after scoring two touchdowns in the third quarter. The Browns are in the red zone with the fourth quarter starting. Cleveland needs a TD here if they are going to make it interesting.
Wilson has again overcome a slow start. He just hits Freiermuth for a 20-yard scoring strike, as the Steelers have taken a 27-7 lead with 3:51 left in the third. Wilson has thrown for nearly 100 yards alone this quarter. That drive also included his 22-yard "moon" completion to Williams, who appeared to get away with a slight push off.
Elandon Roberts tackles Jerome Ford for a five-yard loss on fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter. Great play by Roberts, but questionable call by the Browns, an off-tackle, slower developing running play.
CB Donte Jackson down and getting tended to by medical staff. Jackson has been a key acquisition for the Steelers. He has a team-high five interceptions so far. Cory Trice was just activated, so the Steelers do have depth at CB, but that would still be a really tough loss.
Wilson throws his first TD pass of the game, a short strike to Van Jefferson to extend Pittsburgh's lead to 20-7 midway through the third. Wilson extended the drive with a 21-yard completion to Freiermuth on a third-and-10 play. Jaylen Warren has continued to make an impact with a 14-yard catch-and-carry.
That sequence seemed like a turning point. Browns miss two field goals, the Steelers respond with a TD.
Hopkins misses his second field goal of the day, this one from just 43 yards. Biggest difference between the two teams today has been the kickers. Hopkins is 0-2, Boswell is 2-2.
Give Steelers defense credit for staying on the Browns' receivers as Winston has been extending plays. Cleveland has struggled to get open following Jeudy's TD in the first quarter.
Steelers CB Joey Porter Jr. commits a senseless penalty after hitting a Browns player in the face. A 15-yard penalty that gives the Browns the ball on Pittsburgh's 21. Porter was flagged six times last week.
Halftime stats
Score: Steelers 13-7
First downs: Browns 8-7
Third downs: Browns 2-7, Steelers 2-8
Total yards: Steelers 127-124
Red zone: Browns 0-0, Steelers 1-2
TOP: Steelers 16:03
Winston: 8-19, 91 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT, 2 sacks
Wilson: 8-16, 46 yards
Harris: 35 yards and a TD on 7 carries (Steelers 81 yards on 17 carries)
Ford: 27 yards on 6 carries; Chubb 8 yards on 5 carries (Browns 46 yards on 12 carries)
Jeudy: 1 catch (2 targets) 35 yards, TD
Boswell hits his 36th FG of the season to extend Pittsburgh's lead with 4:21 left in the half. The OPI basically short-circuited that drive. Wilson is 7 of 14 for 39 yards. They've run for 81 yards on 17 carries with Jaylen Warren getting involved on that drive.
With their passing game non-existent, the Steelers run seven straight plays to begin their current drive. Wilson has picked up two first downs with his legs on third-and-short.
Wilson hits Williams downfield for a big game, but it's getting called back for OPI. Steelers' passing game continues to struggle. Looked like a questionable call.
Benton's pick sets up Najee Harris' short TD run, as the Steelers take a 10-7 lead four minutes into the second quarter. Harris got a nick block by FB/TE Connor Hayward.
Keeanu Benton made a great play while recording the game's first turnover. The D-lineman read the Browns' screen attempt and snared Winston's pass in deep in Browns territory. Steelers offense needs to capitalize.
Score: Browns 7-3
First downs: Browns 4-1
Total yards: Browns 69-45
Third down: Browns 1-3, Steelers 0-4
TOP: Browns 8:32
Winston: 4-8, 62 yards, TD, 1 sack
Wilson: 4-8, 14 yards
Harris: 5 carries, 31 yards (no other Steeler ran the ball)
Chubb: 4 carries, 4 yards
Jeudy: 1 catch, 35 yards, TD
Instead of a run, Wilson attempts a low-percentage moon ball to Scotty Miller that was overthrown. The boos come out as the fans clearly wanted the Steelers to run there.
Cleveland's drive was extended on a roughing-the-passer penalty on Highsmith, but the Browns ultimately punted after a delay of game set up a difficult 3rd-and-13 situation. Winston settled for a short completion to David Njoku on that play.
Similar to Pittsburgh's offense on its first drive, Cleveland didn't get much going on the ground on that drive. Whoever can get their running game going consistency is going to have a great chance at winning.
Pittsburgh's passing game is struggling without Pickens. Arthur Smith dialed up three passing plays on Pittsburgh's third drive: two short completions and an incomplete pass on third down that was flagged for intentional grounding. Wilson is 3 of 6 for just five yards so far.
Surprisingly, Calvin Austin III, Najee Harris and Pat Freiermuth have yet to receive a target. The thought was that that trio would be leaned on more in the passing game with Pickens out.
Jerry Jeudy continues his tear with a 35-yard TD grab from Winston, who did a stellar job climbing the pocket before he hit a wide open Jeudy. Joe Burrow also had success climbing the pocket vs. Pittsburgh in the first half of last week's game in Cincinnati.
The score was set up by from tough runs by Chubb and Ford.
A penalty on a third-and-one play short-circuited the drive. But Chris Boswell hits his 35th field goal of the season and the Steelers take a 3-0 lead with 9:32 left in the opening quarter.
Harris already has 32 yards on 4 carries. But Wilson has -1 yards on 1-of-3 passing with Pickens out of the lineup.
Najee Harris rips off a 20-yard run as the Steelers are in the red zone. Steelers are giving him some quick tosses on this drive, which is a relatively new wrinkle. Harris seems to be doing well with it as far as quickly finding the hole and getting to the second level.
T.J. Watt and Alex Highsmith wreaked havoc on Cleveland's backfield on the Browns' first drive. Watt smashed Nick Chubb for a five-yard loss on the first play. Highsmith ended the drive with a sack of Jameis Winston, who was also thrown to the ground on his first pass attempt a play earlier.
Browns will defer to the second half. Wilson coming off of his first 400-yard passing game since 2019.
Cleveland has lost its last 20 regular season games in Pittsburgh. The lost time they won in Pitt in the regular season was in 2003 on "Sunday Night Football". That was also the last time the Steelers had a losing season.
The Browns did shock the Steelers in 2020 AFC wild card round.
Former RB Willie Parker, NT Casey Hampton, OLB Jason Gildon and defensive coordinator Dick LeBeau will be inducted into the team's Hall of Honor today. Parker and Hampton won two Super Bowls in Pittsburgh. LeBeau also won two rings and is the reason why the Steelers continue to employ a 3-4 defense. Gildon was the franchise's all-time leader in sacks and was a valued member of the 1990s "Blitzburgh" defense.
They won't have Pickens, but the Steelers will have OLB Alex Highsmith and backup CB Cory Trice for today's game. Highsmith, who hasn't played since Week 10, had two sacks in Pittsburgh's Week 8 win over the Giants. Trice hasn't played since Week 3. He had his first career pick in Pittsburgh's Week 2 win over Denver.
Here's Mike Tomlin's interview with CBS Sports' Tracy Wolfson just moments prior to releasing the injury report.
The Browns will be missing some WR depth today, but probably means more targets for their top-two weapons: TE David Njoku and WR Jerry Jeudy, who is coming off his record-setting performance in Monday night's close loss in Denver.