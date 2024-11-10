Steelers vs. Commanders live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch
Two surprising first-place teams battle in D.C.
We've got a big showdown on tap this Sunday between the Commanders and Steelers. Both teams currently lead their respective divisions and are hoping to stay there with a win on Sunday.
The Commanders enter Sunday's game with a 7-2 record under first-year head coach Dan Quinn. While Quinn's defense is predictably tough, his offense has been even better, led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the runaway favorite to win Offensive Rookie of the Year. Washington recently bolstered its roster by acquiring former Saints defensive back Marshon Lattimore before the trade deadline.
Pittsburgh is 6-2 and is coming off a bye. Mike Tomlin's team has won three straight games despite changing quarterbacks during that winning streak. They've successfully transitioned from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, who played a key role in Pittsburgh's recent home wins over the Jets and Giants. The Steelers' defense, led by outside linebacker T.J. Watt, has also played an integral role in that success by forcing 10 turnovers over Pittsburgh's last four games.
Who will win this battle between first-place teams? Following along in our live blog below to find out. We'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.
Where to watch Steelers vs. Commanders
- When: Sunday, Nov. 10 | 1 p.m. ET
- Where: Northwest Stadium -- Landover, Maryland
- TV: CBS
- Live stream: Paramount+ (click here)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Commanders -2.5, OU 44.5 (via BetMGM)
