Steelers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch battle of Pennsylvania

This is the most first-quarter points the Eagles have scored this season (10).
The Eagles had 17 first quarter points going into this game.
PHILADELPHIA -- We are underway at Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to renew the Pennsylvania State Championship (as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls it) in one of the biggest matchups on the Week 15 slate. The Eagles (11-2) come into this game looking to win a franchise-record 10 games in a row while the Steelers (10-3) seek to prove themselves as one of the elite teams in the NFL.
The Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965 while Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson has never lost to the Eagles -- so something has to give. This is the only week since the merger featuring multiple AFC vs NFC matchups between 10-win teams in Week 15 or earlier (Steelers and Eagles are one and Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills are the other).
One of the subplots of this matchup is Saquon Barkley's pursuit of the single-season rushing record. Barkley has 1,623 rushing yards on the season, currently on pace to break Eric Dickerson's rushing record of 2,105 yards. He needs to average just 120.5 rushing yards per game over the last four games to pass Dickerson, and currently leads the league with 124.8 rushing yards per game.
The Steelers run defense is the biggest challenge left in Barkley's pursuit of the record. Pittsburgh is fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (91.5), the final hurdle amongst challenging run defenses Barkley has left in pursuing the record. A huge day for Barkley could set him up for the final three-game stretch at making history -- and significantly helping his MVP case.
For up-to-date analysis on the "Battle of Pennsylvania," stay pinned to the live blog below!
Jalen Hurts is 8-for-8 for 104 yards to start this game.
A.J. Brown has caught all 4 of his targets for 48 yards and a TD.
Hurts has a perfect 158.3 passer rating. He also has a perfect passer rating targeting Brown.
Eagles 10, Steelers 3 1:13 1Q
The Steelers were held to a FG, but this was the cause of why they weren't able to get a TD after the DeJean muffed punt. Personal fouls were assessed Calvin Austin III and Darnell Washington. 15-yard penalty to both players, pinned the Steelers back. Drive went 4 plays to -8 yards, but Steelers get a FG.
Eagles 3, Steelers 3 3:42 left 1Q
Cooper DeJean fumbles the punt return and the Steelers recover. This after the Steelers went 3-and-out and had to punt.
Josh Sweat had his 7th sack in his last 10 games.
Jalen Hurts with just his 3rd giveaway over his last 10 games.
T.J. Watt with the forced fumble.
Vic Fangio can't be pleased with Cooper DeJean getting hit like that on a punt return.
Good PBU by Nolan Smith on 3rd down.
The Steelers have gone 3-and-out on consecutive series to start the game. Eagles defense living up to its billing.
Sydney Brown is being evaluated for a concussion, per the Eagles.
Jalen Hurts went 4-of-4 for 53 yards on the first drive. Stalls in the red zone.
The Eagles will get a 34-yard FG from Jake Elliott.
7 plays, 54 yards -- 3-0 Eagles
The Steelers go 3-and-out on the first drive. Only gain 3 yards. Russell Wilson went incomplete to Van Jefferson ona deep ball on 3rd down.
Sydney Brown blew up Jaylen Warren on the opening kickoff. Brown walked off the field, but was getting attended to with an injury.
The Eagles won the toss. They will defer. Steelers will receive.
The Commanders won, so the Eagles can not clinch the NFC East today. They can with a win next week.
Russell Wilson is 6-1 as the Steelers starting QB this season. Wilson is averaging 254.9 pass YPG with 12 Pass TD and 3 INT this season.
Rushing yards leaders this season (entering Week 15)
1. Saquon Barkley -- 1,623
2. Derrick Henry -- 1,407
3. Saquon Barkley in 2nd half -- 1,057
Saquon Barkley has 1,057 rush yards in the 2nd half this season. Only 2 players have more in the 2nd half of games in a season since at least 1991 (as far back as data goes back).
Those players are Jamal Anderson (1998) and Barry Sanders (1997). Anderson has 1,133 and Sanders has 1,097.
The Eagles are 10-0 and average 29.0 PPG when A.J. Brown plays this season.
Look for Brown to get the ball early and often today.
QB Kyle Allen (3rd QB)
WR George Pickens
S DeShon Elliott
CB Cory Trice Jr.
DT Larry Ogunjobi
QB Tanner McKee (3rd QB)
WR Britain Covey
CB Eli Ricks
OL Nick Gates
T/G Darian Kinnard
G Trevor Keegan
FB Khari Blasingame elevated from practice squad.
Good afternoon everyone! Big game today at Lincoln Financial Field as the Eagles and the Steelers set to battle in the "Pennsylvania State Championship." The Eagles are winners of 9 in a row at 11-2 while the Steelers are at 10-3.
Inactives coming shortly.