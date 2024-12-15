Steelers vs. Eagles live updates: NFL scores, game stats, highlights, where to watch battle of Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA -- We are underway at Lincoln Financial Field as the Philadelphia Eagles and Pittsburgh Steelers are set to renew the Pennsylvania State Championship (as Steelers coach Mike Tomlin calls it) in one of the biggest matchups on the Week 15 slate. The Eagles (11-2) come into this game looking to win a franchise-record 10 games in a row while the Steelers (10-3) seek to prove themselves as one of the elite teams in the NFL.

The Steelers haven't won in Philadelphia since 1965 while Pittsburgh quarterback Russell Wilson has never lost to the Eagles -- so something has to give. This is the only week since the merger featuring multiple AFC vs NFC matchups between 10-win teams in Week 15 or earlier (Steelers and Eagles are one and Detroit Lions and Buffalo Bills are the other).

One of the subplots of this matchup is Saquon Barkley's pursuit of the single-season rushing record. Barkley has 1,623 rushing yards on the season, currently on pace to break Eric Dickerson's rushing record of 2,105 yards. He needs to average just 120.5 rushing yards per game over the last four games to pass Dickerson, and currently leads the league with 124.8 rushing yards per game.

The Steelers run defense is the biggest challenge left in Barkley's pursuit of the record. Pittsburgh is fourth in rushing yards allowed per game (91.5), the final hurdle amongst challenging run defenses Barkley has left in pursuing the record. A huge day for Barkley could set him up for the final three-game stretch at making history -- and significantly helping his MVP case.

