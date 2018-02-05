Super Bowl 2018 Tecmo Bowl simulation: Eagles beat Patriots in a crazy game

The Patriots are no strangers to dramatic Super Bowls. Just check out all of the drama surrounding the Patriots in their first seven Super Bowl appearances.

If we're lucky, Super Bowl LII is going to be another tight game that comes down to the end. But who's going to win? The folks at a Tecmo Bowl may have come up with that answer.

You can probably expect some second-half excitement, given New England's Super Bowl history, and that's what the 8-bit simulation is projecting to happen.

Tecmo Bowl sees a low-scoring, very close game between the two top seeds.

So which side of the Super Bowl line do you need to be all over? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of Patriots-Eagles you need to jump on, plus what X-factor determines the outcome, all from a Vegas legend who's 9-3 on Eagles' games.

Notable

The Eagles take a 7-0 lead after a first-quarter wheel route to Jay Ajayi set up a pitch to the opposite side to Ajayi.



In the same quarter, an Eagles fumble was scooped up by Lane Johnson, who rumbled for a touchdown to make it 14-0. (Please let this happen in real life.)



The Patriots scored their first points on a second-quarter Nick Foles fumble that was scooped up by Eric Rowe and returned for a score.



The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime and Tom Brady didn't have a single passing yard. OK THEN.



The third quarter featured a Pats drive that resulted in a doink field-goal attempt for Stephen Gostkowski.



A fourth-quarter interception by Nick Foles OH NO! But wait, there's Fletcher Cox for a safety to make it 16-10.



Another Foles interception gave Brady the ball back with 1:16 left and trailing 16-10. Gulp.



A late pass breakup by the Eagles with Brady throwing to an open receiver in the end zone saved the win! What a finish.



Here's the full preview: