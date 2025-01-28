Jalen Hurts is set to start his second Super Bowl in three seasons, and the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is set to join some elite company with his second Super Bowl as a starting quarterback.

Hurts is only 26 years old and has two Super Bowl appearances on his resume, the first quarterback since Patrick Mahomes to advance to two Super Bowls as a starting quarterback in his first five seasons. Hurts is also one of just five quarterbacks to start in two Super Bowls before turning 27 years old.

Most Super Bowl starts by QB (before turning 27)

Mahomes, Wilson, Brady, and Roethlisberger are all headed to the Hall of Fame -- and each won one of their first two Super Bowl appearances before turning 27. Hurts can accomplish the same with a win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX.

Hurts is one of eight quarterbacks to play in two Super Bowls in his first five seasons, also part of an elite list of signal-callers. All of these quarterbacks are in the Hall of Fame or will be in the Hall of Fame.

Most Super Bowl starts by QB (first five seasons)

QB Team Appearances Tom Brady Patriots 3 Jalen Hurts Eagles 2 Patrick Mahomes Chiefs 2 Russell Wilson Seahawks 2 Ben Roethlisberger Steelers 2 Kurt Warner Rams 2 Troy Aikman Cowboys 2 John Elway Broncos 2

There is plenty at stake for Hurts in this Super Bowl, and the Eagles quarterback could potentially be on the fast track to the Hall of Fame with a win. Considering the opponent and what the Chiefs are playing for, this win would be the biggest for any team in recent memory.