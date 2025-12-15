Week 15 in the NFL was certainly a consequential week. The Buffalo Bills made up ground in the AFC East by defeating the New England Patriots, while the Kansas City Chiefs and Cincinnati Bengals were eliminated from playoff contention. It was also an unfortunate week for injuries, as Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Green Bay Packers pass rusher Micah Parsons suffered torn ACLs.

The playoff picture is becoming clearer. The Los Angeles Rams look to be the team to beat in the NFL, Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars may be hitting their stride at the right time and Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans breathed a huge sigh of relief when their NFC South rivals, the Carolina Panthers, were upset by the New Orleans Saints on Sunday.

There is still plenty of football left to be played, but which teams are the favorites to win it all in what has been a wonky season? Below, we will break down the latest Super Bowl LX odds, courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Super Bowl LX odds

NFC West: The division to beat?

The Rams should top everyone's power rankings entering Week 16, as they defeated the Lions on Sunday, 41-34. Matthew Stafford and company have put up back-to-back games with 500 total yards and 40 points and have officially clinched a playoff spot. Speaking of Stafford, this man is a monster. He leads the NFL in passing touchdowns (37) and passer rating (112.2). However, it is worth noting that Davante Adams, who leads the NFL with 14 touchdown receptions, left the Lions game with a hamstring injury.

It's fairly fascinating that the Seahawks currently have the second-shortest odds to win the Super Bowl. Yes, they have won four straight games, but needed a game-winning field goal to beat a 44-year-old grandfather on Sunday. The issues -- or maybe let's call them inconsistencies -- run deeper.

In its eventual 37-9 win over the Atlanta Falcons, Seattle was tied at the halftime break, 6-6. In the 26-0 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 13, the Seahawks offense recorded just 219 total yards. Seattle played the lowly Tennessee Titans close in Week 12, and then of course lost to the Rams in Week 11. Seattle has a chance to change the narrative Thursday against the rival Rams, but it's fair to have questions about this team as legitimate contenders.

The Buckin' Broncos

How about this Broncos squad? They are now the No. 1 seed in the AFC with a 12-2 record following the 34-26 win over the Packers, and have officially clinched a playoff spot. Those 12 wins are the most victories Denver has earned since 2015, when it won Super Bowl 50.

Bo Nix has caught plenty of flak for his ups and downs this season, but he balled out Sunday with 302 passing yards and four touchdowns. We already know how good this Broncos defense is, as they rank top five in both total defense (287.7 yards allowed per game) and scoring defense (18.6 points allowed per game). With the Chiefs out of the running, are the Broncos the legitimate favorite in the AFC? Vegas believes it's them, or Josh Allen and the Bills.

What about the NFC North?

Sportsbooks do not trust the NFC North, as Vegas believes a whopping 12 NFL teams have a better chance to win the Super Bowl than the current No. 2-seeded Bears. That includes the No. 7 seed Packers. Chicago has a tough stretch to end the season, as the Bears host the Packers Saturday night, play at the 49ers in Week 17 and then finish the season at home against the desperate Lions.

The Bears have recorded double-digit wins for the first time since 2018 and boast the most opportunistic defense in the NFL, which leads the league with 30 takeaways. However, Chicago missed an opportunity to beat the Packers last week. As we mentioned, the Bears get a chance at revenge at home Saturday night.

Don't rule out the Lions, sitting at the No. 8 seed with an 8-6 record. They close out the season with the Steelers, Vikings and Bears.

