It's finally here. The 2025 NFL season comes to a conclusion this Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots battle for the Lombardi Trophy. This is a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX, when Seattle decided to pass from the 1-yard line instead of running with Marshawn Lynch. Russell Wilson's pass ended up in the arms of Malcolm Butler, and the Patriots won their fourth Super Bowl.

Not many people expected this Super Bowl matchup in September. After all, this is the first Super Bowl since 1981 to feature teams with preseason odds of 50-1 or longer. The signing of Sam Darnold wasn't viewed as a home run for the Seahawks, while Mike Vrabel's Patriots were a total question mark coming off a 4-13 season. However, this is the only Super Bowl since the 1970 merger to feature two teams that both ranked in the top four in scoring offense and scoring defense.

Which team should you trust on Super Bowl Sunday? CBS Sports writers Jordan Dajani and Jared Dubin are here to break it down.

Super Bowl LX: Where to watch Seahawks vs. Patriots

Super Bowl LX picks, predictions

Jordan Dajani

I'm excited for this Super Bowl for several reasons. It's the first matchup since 1981 to feature two teams with preseason odds of 50-1 or longer. No one expected these teams to be on this stage. We have a quarterback in Sam Darnold who could become the first to win a Super Bowl after playing for five different teams, while the other quarterback, Drake Maye, could become the youngest ever to win one. Then there's the storyline of whether the Patriots could be a dynasty reborn under Mike Vrabel. Regardless of what happens Sunday, I think New England is here to stay.

While I'm excited for this game, there's a possibility it ends up being a low-scoring affair that isn't particularly close. The main matchup to watch is the Seahawks defense vs. the Patriots offense. Seattle has arguably the best defense in the NFL, while the Patriots have averaged just 18 points per game this postseason -- the fewest by a Super Bowl team since the 1979 Rams.

This is the seventh Super Bowl since 1970 between an All-Pro quarterback (Maye) and the NFL's No. 1 scoring defense (Seattle). The No. 1 scoring defense is 5-1 in the previous six matchups. Furthermore, Mike Macdonald's defenses are 6-0 vs. first- or second-year quarterbacks, allowing two passing touchdowns compared to nine interceptions in those games. A few of the quarterbacks held in check include Bo Nix, Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels.

They say defense wins championships, and I think that will be proven Sunday. As for the spread, only seven Super Bowl underdogs have lost outright and still covered. So I'll lay the points with Seattle.

Prediction: Seahawks 20, Patriots 13

Jared Dubin

Seattle's defense is just too good. New England has already struggled offensively through its first three playoff games, failing to produce representative performances against the Chargers, Texans or Broncos. Now, the Patriots face what may be their toughest test yet in this Seahawks group. They can generate pressure and are sticky on the back end. They typically don't allow the type of big plays the Patriots' passing offense relied on during the regular season before it backslid in the playoffs.

The Pats will have to run the ball well and probably dink and dunk their way down the field, and I'm not sure they can do it well enough to put up a ton of points. Strangely, I might trust Seattle's offense more than New England's at the moment, given the way Sam Darnold, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and even Kenneth Walker III are playing. If the Seahawks can stay in a neutral or positive game script and avoid a pure dropback game for an extended stretch, I like them to come away with the win.

Prediction: Seahawks 23, Patriots 16