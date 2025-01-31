The 2025 Super Bowl is more than just the Chiefs and Eagles squaring off in New Orleans. From Louisiana natives Jon Batiste, Trombone Shorty and Lauren Daigle performing the National Anthem and America the Beautiful, to the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show by Kendrick Lamar and SZA, there are plenty of Super Bowl 59 props for even the non-sports fan to wager on. Plus, predicting the Super Bowl coin toss is annually one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets, and then there's the expected presence of Taylor Swift, with a potential proposal from Travis Kelce potentially generating NFL bets as well.

A popular novelty prop for The Big Game involves celebrity guests who could appear on stage with Lamar. Future (+125) is the favorite, per the latest Super Bowl prop odds, while Swift is +750 after the two collaborated on "Bad Blood." Metro Boomin to appear on stage is also +125. You can even wager on Drake (+3500) to join his rival on stage, which would result in a huge payout if it hits.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season and is on a 29-15 roll (+1323) on his NFL picks this season.

White also has also had past success betting Super Bowl entertainment props, particularly the National Anthem. Last year, White said to play Over 89.5 seconds for anthem singer, Reba McEntire, and it landed at 94 seconds. He's nailed the National Anthem prop in four straight Super Bowls.

After digging into the hundreds of props offered for Super Bowl LIX, White has identified a handful of epic NFL props worth backing. That includes his attempt to nail the length of the "Star-Spangled Banner" for a fifth consecutive season and a must-see play on Kendrick Lamar's potential set list for the 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

2025 Super Bowl coin toss props

A coin toss may start every NFL game, but no flip of a coin grabs the attention of bettors quite like the Super Bowl coin toss. It's annually one of the most popular Super Bowl props, even though, in theory, it is a 50-50 proposition, with +100 odds for both Heads and Tails. However, these aren't the typical quarters found in a piggy bank, as they are commemorative coins that may not be perfectly weighted on both the Heads and Tails sides.

Even with that, history of the Super Bowl coin toss is close to even, as Heads hit last year and has now hit 28 times in Super Bowl history, compared to 30 times for Tails. Speaking of history, only twice over the last decade has the team that won the coin toss gone on to hoist the Lombardi Trophy. However, Chiefs fans would be happy to know that both of those outliers came in the last two years, in which Kansas City repeated as Super Bowl champion.

Kendrick Lamar halftime show props for Super Bowl 59

The 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show has more NFL props available than the coin toss, National Anthem and Gatorade color dumped on the winning coach combined. One could wager on rapper Kendrick Lamar's first song, to his last song, to celebrities that could join him on stage to his number of total songs performed. Even Lamar's wardrobe for the performance has prop odds available, with Lamar wearing a hoodie (-128) for his first song a slight favorite over him not wearing one (-102).

With his latest album released less than three months ago, singles from it are garnering lots of attention to either kick off his set or end it. Meanwhile, the over/under for his total number of songs is 10.5, and that over was hit the last time Lamar took the stage for a Super Bowl Halftime Show three years ago. However, he was part of an ensemble that included Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and others. With a stage, almost, of his own, as SZA has been announced as a special guest, Lamar may look to show off much of his discography with well over 10.5 tracks and display why he's an 18-time Grammy winner. Eminem to appear during the Super Bowl halftime show is +750.

Jon Batiste National Anthem props for Super Bowl LIX

New Orleans singer, songwriter and instrumentalist, Jon Batiste, will perform the Star-Spangled Banner, and the length of the anthem has an over/under of 120.5 seconds. Last year, country singer, Reba McIntyre, breezed through the song in just 94 seconds, which was the quickest since Billy Joel's 90-second rendition in 2007. McIntyre's short anthem was a bit of a departure from recent anthem durations as eight of the last 12 have been over 2 minutes (120 seconds).

One has to keep in mind that Batiste is more than just a singer, and that he could incorporate instrumental elements into his performance, either via himself or with others. That would likely extend the length of the song but maybe not to the extent that Alicia Keys did at Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. That was the last time New Orleans hosted the game, and Keys belted out the longest National Anthem in Super Bowl history at 2 minutes and 36 seconds.

Taylor Swift and other Super Bowl 2025 prop markets

Swift has no official role at Super Bowl LIX, but her presence looms large as you can all but guarantee she'll be in a suite rooting on Kelce and Kansas City. She has +750 odds to join Lamar on stage during the latter's halftime show, making her slightly more favored than Beyonce (+900), and the pop singer also has +750 odds for a Super Bowl prop involving her love interest. Kelce proposing to Swift on the field has +750 odds for "Yes" and overwhelmingly favored -1500 odds for "No".

Additionally, there are Super Bowl/Grammy prop specials involving Swift, with the awards show set for Sunday, Feb. 2. In a Super Bowl parlay, betting on Swift to take home Album of the Year, and for the Chiefs to take home the Lombardi Trophy, would return +900 if both legs hit. Scouring various sportsbooks would likely also reveal some other Taylor Swift Super Bowl props, such as the number of times she's shown on camera, to how often she's mentioned by the FOX broadcasters, to even the attire she shows up in. Check out some of the 2025 Super Bowl props available and let White help guide you with his NFL picks here.

How to make Super Bowl LIX prop bets for Sunday, Feb. 9

White has examined a number of entertainment-related Super Bowl 59 props and released his top six bets. He's done a deep dive on Jon Batiste's history of performing the National Anthem to make his over/under pick and also has plays for Kendrick Lamar's 2025 Super Bowl Halftime Show.

So how long will Jon Batiste's version of the national anthem be? And what other epic Super Bowl 59 props are must-bets during Chiefs vs. Eagles?