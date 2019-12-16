Terrell Suggs reportedly claimed off waivers by AFC Super Bowl contender

Terrell Suggs didn't get his Baltimore homecoming, but he could soon be joining another team with legitimate Super Bowl aspirations. On Monday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Kansas City Chiefs have claimed the 17-year veteran pass rusher off waivers. The news comes less than a week after the Arizona Cardinals granted Suggs his release after just one season in the desert.

A report emerged over the weekend stating that Suggs would consider not showing up to his new team if he was claimed by anyone other than the Ravens, the team he spent his first 16 seasons with. Suggs, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year during his time with the Ravens, had 37 tackles (eight for loss) and 5.5 sacks in 13 games for the Cardinals.

If he elects to report to Kansas City, Suggs would join a Chiefs defense that has become one of the league's most improved units over the second half of the season. The recent rise of their defense has helped the Chiefs post a 10-4 record as well as another AFC West division title.

Despite their slow start, the Chiefs' defense is currently first in sacks, sixth in passing touchdowns allowed, 10th in scoring, 11th in passing yards allowed, eighth in third-down efficiency and fifth in red zone efficiency. The unit's major weakness is in run defense, as the Chiefs are currently 26th in the league in rushing yards allowed and 30th in yards per carry average allowed.

Despite their lingering issues against the run, Kansas City's defense has allowed just 45 total points during their four-game winning streak. Defensive tackle Chris Jones leads the Chiefs with seven sacks, while defensive end Frank Clark is second with six sacks and first on the team with three forced fumbles. Safeties Tyrann Mathieu and Juan Thornhill are tied with the team lead with three interceptions apiece.

Suggs, 37, is a seven-time Pro Bowler and All-Pro in 2011. A member of Baltimore's 2012 Super Bowl-winning team, Suggs has 138 career regular-season sacks and 12.5 postseason sacks.