Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Texans vs. Jaguars live updates: Davis Mills replaces injured C.J. Stroud as Houston welcomes Jacksonville

Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup

By
1 min read

In an important AFC South battle, the Houston Texans play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.

The Texans come into this game set to start their backup quarter. Davis Mills will take over under center after replacing C.J. Stroud in the wake of Stroud's concussion during Houston's loss to the Broncos last week. Sitting at 3-5, the Texans desperately need a win to avoid falling even further backward in the AFC playoff picture, and they'll have to secure it while playing shorthanded offensively.

The Jaguars, meanwhile, secured an overtime with over the Raiders last week to improve their record to 5-3. They will be without both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter for this contest, meaning Trevor Lawrence will be working with a skeleton crew receiver corps -- albeit one that added Jakobi Meyers this week. Still, going up against a backup quarterback on the opposite side of the ball should help in their quest to further solidify their playoff positioning. 

Will the Jaguars take care of business, or will the Texans pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.

Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars live

Bet Texans vs. Jaguars at DraftKings, where new users who win a $5 wager get $300 in bonus bets and three free months of NBA League Pass.

Updating Live
(27)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:42 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:42 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:41 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:41 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:24 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:24 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:24 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:21 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:21 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:16 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:16 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:13 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:13 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:12 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:12 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:10 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:10 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:06 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:04 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:04 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:03 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:03 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:01 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:01 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 6:00 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 1:00 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:58 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:58 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:57 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:57 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:53 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:53 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:50 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:50 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:38 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:38 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:35 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:35 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:34 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:34 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:25 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:25 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:06 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:06 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 5:02 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 12:02 pm EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 4:44 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 11:44 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@HoustonTexans via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 4:40 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 11:40 am EST
 
Pinned
Link copied
@Jaguars via Twitter
November 9, 2025, 4:38 PM
Nov. 09, 2025, 11:38 am EST
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    Is This A Thing: Seahawks Are Super Bowl Contenders

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    Is This A Thing: Steelers Defense Is Back

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Is This A Thing: J.J. McCarthy Will Save Vikings' Season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:42

    Is This A Thing: Cardinals Are Better Without Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    10:01

    5 Potential Landing Spots For Kyler Murray

  • Image thumbnail
    1:47

    NFL QB Check-In: Colts Trying to Lock-In Jones

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    NFL QB Check-In: Jets Load Up On Picks For Potential QB

  • Image thumbnail
    1:41

    NFL News & Notes: Jayden Daniels Will Not Require Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:43

    NFL News & Notes: Drake Maye Playing At MVP Level In Year 2

  • Image thumbnail
    1:17

    NFL News & Notes: Rome Odunze Looks To Bounce Back In Week 10

  • Image thumbnail
    0:28

    Rashid Shaheed Looking To Make Splash In Seahawks Debut

  • Image thumbnail
    1:12

    Stafford Looks To Keep MVP Form As Rams Take On 49ers In NFC West Showdown

  • Image thumbnail
    1:32

    Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Will Not Need Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    1:13

    Aaron Glenn Declines to Name a Starting QB

  • Image thumbnail
    2:26

    Week 10 Highlights: Raiders at Broncos

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    Broncos Sound Off After TNF Win Over Raiders

  • Image thumbnail
    0:59

    Cowboys DE Marshawn Kneeland Dies at 24

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Texans Without C.J. Stroud in a 'Must' Win Game

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Impact of Jakobi Meyers on the Jags Offense

  • Image thumbnail
    1:08

    See it to BELIEVE IT! Saturday's biggest winner was Indiana with biggest play of the season

  • Image thumbnail
    0:40

    Lionel Messi scores twice as Inter Miami advances in MLS Cup Playoffs | Highlights

  • Image thumbnail
    0:17

    MUST-SEE: Oregon's Atticus Sappington breaks Iowa hearts with game-winning FG

  • Image thumbnail
    0:25

    MUST-SEE: Iowa punter gives up safety on wild scramble after botched snap

  • Image thumbnail
    0:16

    MUST-SEE: Kinnick erupts as Mark Gronowski scores go-ahead TD for Iowa in 4th quarter

  • Image thumbnail
    0:49

    How Does Texas A&M Stack Up Against Other SEC Teams?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Fernando Mendoza Now Betting Favorite to Win Heisman

  • Image thumbnail
    1:30

    Week 11 Highlights: No. 5 Georgia at Mississippi State

  • Image thumbnail
    1:39

    NCAAM Highlights: No. 15 Alabama at No. 5 St. John's (11/8)

  • Image thumbnail
    1:16

    Memphis' CFP Hopes Take Hit with Loss to Tulane

  • Image thumbnail
    0:48

    Assessing Potential Of Lincoln Riley Leaving USC

  • Image thumbnail
    1:03

    How the Browns should handle their QB situation

See All NFL Videos