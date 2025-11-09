Texans vs. Jaguars live updates: Davis Mills replaces injured C.J. Stroud as Houston welcomes Jacksonville
Live coverage, highlights and score updates from Sunday's Week 10 matchup
In an important AFC South battle, the Houston Texans play host to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon.
The Texans come into this game set to start their backup quarter. Davis Mills will take over under center after replacing C.J. Stroud in the wake of Stroud's concussion during Houston's loss to the Broncos last week. Sitting at 3-5, the Texans desperately need a win to avoid falling even further backward in the AFC playoff picture, and they'll have to secure it while playing shorthanded offensively.
The Jaguars, meanwhile, secured an overtime with over the Raiders last week to improve their record to 5-3. They will be without both Brian Thomas Jr. and Travis Hunter for this contest, meaning Trevor Lawrence will be working with a skeleton crew receiver corps -- albeit one that added Jakobi Meyers this week. Still, going up against a backup quarterback on the opposite side of the ball should help in their quest to further solidify their playoff positioning.
Will the Jaguars take care of business, or will the Texans pull off the upset? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the afternoon as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Texans vs. Jaguars live
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 9 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Location: NRG Stadium (Houston)
- TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Jaguars -1.5; O/U 37.5 (via DraftKings)
