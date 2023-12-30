The Tennessee Titans (5-10) will try to play spoiler when they square off against the Houston Texans (8-7) in an AFC matchup on Sunday afternoon. Tennessee has lost three of its last four games and has already been eliminated from playoff contention, while Houston is fighting for the AFC South title or an AFC Wild Card spot. The Texans are in a three-way tie atop the division and are in a four-way tie for the final wild-card berth. They notched a 19-16 win over Tennessee in overtime two weeks ago.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at NRG Stadium. The Texans are favored by 4 points in the latest Texans vs. Titans odds, while the over/under is set at 44 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Titans vs. Texans picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 178-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 32-21 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model has set its sights on Tennessee-Houston. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the game:

Texans vs. Titans spread: Texans -4

Texans vs. Titans over/under: 44 points

Texans vs. Titans money line: Texans -208, Titans +172

Texans vs. Titans picks: See picks here

Texans vs. Titans live stream: fubo (try for free)

Why the Texans can cover

Houston has not lost consecutive games since the first two weeks of the season, and it is coming off a loss to Cleveland last week. The Texans already beat Tennessee on the road two weeks ago, as running back Devin Singletary racked up 121 rushing yards on 26 carries. They were without rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud (concussion) in that game, but he has been cleared to return this week.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum was serviceable as a replacement, completing 22 of 36 passes for 229 yards and a touchdown against the Titans. Tennessee has already been eliminated from playoff contention, and it has lost three of its last four games. The Titans are also just 1-9 in their last 10 road games, while Houston has covered the spread in five of its last seven December outings.

Why the Titans can cover

While Tennessee has lost three of its last four games, all three of those losses have come by just three points. The Titans also pulled off a huge upset win over Miami during that stretch, so they have not stopped competing at the end of the season. Running back Derrick Henry has rushed for more than 85 yards in two of his last four outings, including last week's game against Seattle.

He finished with 88 yards and a touchdown against the Seahawks, averaging 4.6 yards per carry. Rookie quarterback Will Levis sat out last week due to an ankle injury, but he returned to practice earlier this week and doesn't have an injury designation heading into this game. The Texans have only covered the spread three times in their last nine games, including once in their last five home games. See which team to pick here.

How to make Texans vs. Titans picks

The model has simulated Titans vs. Texans 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Texans vs. Titans, and which side of the spread hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Titans vs. Texans spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 178-129 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.