Texans WR Will Fuller reportedly expected to miss several weeks with 'significant' hamstring injury
Fuller exited Sunday's loss to the Colts with the injury, and was replaced by Kenny Stills and Keke Coutee
The Houston Texans will be without the services of one of their best wide receivers for a while. Fuller, who exited the Texans' Week 7 loss to the division rival Indianapolis Colts with a hamstring injury, is expected to miss several weeks, according to a report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport.
Fuller largely struggled through the first four weeks of the season before putting together one of the best games from a receiver in NFL history in Week 5 when he racked up 14 catches for 217 yards and three touchdowns, and he was tackled on the 1-yard line twice. Fuller nearly repeated the feat in Week 6, but he let three touchdown passes slip through his hands and instead finished with just five catches for 44 yards.
He then lasted just three snaps against the Colts before having to leave the game. It's the latest in a string of injuries for Fuller, who played only 17 of 32 games over the past two seasons. This time around, though, the Texans have two players who can slide into the lineup and take his place, with Kenny Stills moving to the outside and Keke Coutee taking up residence in the slot.
The Texans play the Raiders and Jaguars in their next two games before taking their bye in Week 10. Hopefully for their sake, Fuller is ready to return in Week 11, when the Texans begin a tough stretch of games against the Ravens, Colts, and Patriots.
