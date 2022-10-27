Today is the first day of the greatest stretch of days in the calendar year. You're no doubt aware that there is football on tonight. We've got an NFL game as well as three college games, more than enough for any pigskin lover to whet their appetite. What you might not be aware of is tonight is the first of 27 straight days with at least one football game to watch.

That's right, from now until Monday, November 28, there will be a football game every day. Tuesday, Nov. 29, is our enemy now. It's just sitting there looking all stupid without a football game. It has no idea what kind of rage it'll be in for when millions of football-addicted brains realize they have no game to watch that night.

It could be the end of civilization as we know it. Fortunately, if it does turn out to be the last 27 days of our existence, at least we'll have football to watch from now until our end.

Alright, 27 straight days of football begins now.

All times Eastern, and all odds via Caesars Sportsbook

🔥 The Hot Ticket

Ravens at Buccaneers, 8:15 p.m. | TV: Amazon

Key Trend : Jackson has rushed for at least 61 yards in four of seven games this season and is averaging 72.9 rushing yards per game.

: Jackson has rushed for at least 61 yards in four of seven games this season and is averaging 72.9 rushing yards per game. The Pick: Lamar Jackson Over 60.5 rushing yards (-119)

I have a sneaking suspicion that tonight's game will be much higher-scoring and more entertaining than most Thursday night games have been this season. After two bad losses, you almost have to expect Tom Brady to come out in a primetime spotlight game and show the world he isn't dead yet, right? But do you want to bet on that? Well, yeah, kind of, but I think there's a better value to be had in this one.

While the Bucs' offense has struggled, it's still one of the better defenses in the league, but it's not as strong against the run as it is against the pass. It ranks 17th in success rate against the run. That's not great news for a team facing the Ravens and Lamar Jackson. What stands out, though, is how the Bucs' defense has fared against mobile quarterbacks.

The two most dangerous players they've seen with their legs are Patrick Mahomes and Marcus Mariota. Both had success on the ground, as Mahomes rushed for 34 yards on scrambles as he escaped the pocket, and Mariota rushed for 61 yards on a combination of designed plays and scrambles. Also, while there's been plenty made of Tampa's offensive line injuries and the skill players it's missing on offense, it's going to be down a few players on the defensive side of the ball tonight too. Teams tend to stick with their bread and butter on short weeks, and I expect Baltimore will lean on their former MVP on the road tonight.

💰 College Football Picks

Virginia Tech at No. 24 NC State, 7:30 p.m | TV: ESPN

Latest Odds: Virginia Tech Hokies +13.5 Bet Now

The Pick: Virginia Tech +13.5 (-110) -- Virginia Tech has been objectively awful this season, and it should cause a sharp bolt of pain to scream down your spine as you bet on it, but trust that I wouldn't put you through this if it weren't worth it. It's not like NC State is a juggernaut. It's ranked this week and will probably continue to be ranked if it wins tonight, but it shouldn't be. It was a team with expectations that were too high going into the season and should be far lower now that starting quarterback Devin Leary is out for the season.

Both these teams are coming off a bye, which serves NC State well as it prepares a gameplan for Jack Chambers at QB, but the grad transfer from Charleston Southern is one-dimensional. He tends to put the ball in danger when he passes. Also, NC State coach Dave Doeren is already conservative by nature with his offense, and having a backup at QB isn't likely to make him aggressive. I don't hate the under here, either, but it's too low to mess with.

Key Trend: The Hokies have covered five straight against NC State and NC State is 0-4 ATS in its last four ACC games.

Louisiana at Southern Miss, 7:30 p.m | TV: ESPN2

Latest Odds: Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns -135 Bet Now

The Pick: Louisiana (-120) -- If you weren't betting on any of these games tonight and could only choose one college game to watch in the early window, I'd choose this one over Tech and State. There's a lot more on the line as both teams look to keep pace in the Sun Belt West. The key for tonight is that Louisiana is slightly better on both sides of the ball.

While Southern Miss ranks 33rd nationally in defensive success rate, Louisiana ranks 13th. Southern Miss is 108th in offensive success rate, and Louisiana is 104th. They're narrow margins, but the Ragin' Cajuns have picked up the pace in their last two games, outscoring Marshall and Arkansas State 61-31 collectively. The most significant improvement has been in QB Ben Wooldridge, who took the job from Chandler Fields and has thrown for eight touchdowns and an interception in his three starts.

Key Trend: Louisiana is 4-1 ATS in its last 5 Sun Belt games.

