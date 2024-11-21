The Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) and Cleveland Browns (2-8) will collide in an AFC North showdown on Thursday Night Football. The Steelers are red-hot and have won five straight contests. Last week, Pittsburgh defeated the AFC North-rival Baltimore Ravens, 18-16, taking control of first place in the division. Cleveland, meanwhile, has dropped seven of its last eight games and lost quarterback Deshaun Watson (Achilles) for the season in Week 7. The latest Steelers vs. Browns weather forecast is calling for a wintry mix and temperatures in the upper 30s.

Kickoff from Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland, OH., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Pittsburgh is a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Steelers vs. Browns odds via SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 37. Before you make any Browns vs. Steelers picks, make sure to check out the NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine expert R.J. White, considering his mastery of picks involving the Steelers.

White, a Fantasy and gambling editor for CBS Sports, consistently crushes against-the-spread picks and has gone 643-543-34 on his ATS betting picks from 2017-23, which returned more than $4,600 to $100 players. He also went 101-84-4 (+1366) on all NFL spread picks last season. White also has a strong read on the Steelers. He is an outstanding 68-36-4 (+2810) on his last 108 picks in games involving the Pittsburgh Steelers. Anyone who has followed him on sportsbooks and betting apps is way up.

Now, White has locked in on Steelers vs. Browns and just revealed his coveted NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for Browns vs. Steelers:

Steelers vs. Browns spread: Pittsburgh -3.5

Steelers vs. Browns over/under: 37 points

Steelers vs. Browns money line: Pittsburgh -191, Cleveland +159

PIT: Steelers are 8-2 against the spread this season

CLE: Browns are 3-7 against the spread this season

Steelers vs. Browns picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Steelers can cover

Veteran quarterback Russell Wilson has been the starter since Week 7 and has brought a higher floor to the position. This season, he's thrown for 942 yards and six passing touchdowns. Two weeks ago against the Washington Commanders, Wilson threw for 195 yards and three passing touchdowns.

Receiver George Pickens is a big-bodied weapon who thrives in contested catch situations. He ranks third in the team in receiving yards (728) and has 48 receptions and two touchdowns. Pickens has surpassed 70 receiving yards in four straight games. Running back Najee Harris, meanwhile, is a bruiser on the ground, ranking 10th in the NFL in rushing yards (708) with three touchdowns. See who to back at SportsLine.

Why the Browns can cover

Quarterback Jameis Winston gives the Browns a player who can air it out. Winston pushes the ball downfield and gives his weapons a shot to make plays downfield. In 2024, he has 1,047 yards for seven passing touchdowns since taking over for Watson in Week 8. The Florida State product has tossed for 300-plus yards in two of his last three games. Last Sunday against the Saints, he had 395 yards and two passing touchdowns.

Receiver Jerry Jeudy has been the focal point of the passing attack since Winston took over. Jeudy is a skilled route-runner who has the speed to run away from defenders. He leads the team in receiving yards (560) with 39 catches and two touchdowns. The Alabama product has logged 70-plus yards in three straight games. In his last outing, Jeudy had a season-high 142 yards and a touchdown. See who to back at SportsLine.

How to make Steelers vs. Browns picks

White has analyzed Steelers vs. Browns from every possible angle. He's leaning under on the point total and has also discovered a critical X-factor that has him jumping all over one side of the spread. Find out what it is, and which team to back, at SportsLine.

So who wins Browns vs. Steelers on Thursday Night Football, and what critical x-factor makes one side of the spread hit hard? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Browns vs. Steelers spread to back, all from the expert who is 68-36-4 on picks involving Pittsburgh, and find out.