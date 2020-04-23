Titans draft picks 2020: NFL Draft order, grades by team, Tennessee's Round 1 selection

The Titans kept two key pieces of their offense from leaving this offseason in Ryan Tannehill and Derrick Henry, but that meant parting ways with right tackle Jack Conklin. Will that loss impact how they approach draft day? We'll be tracking every player they take and every grade they receive for those picks in this space throughout draft weekend.

You can follow along with the draft pick by pick by heading to our draft tracker and checking out our grades in real time, and you'll also be able to watch CBS Sports HQ's live analysis as the draft unfolds throughout the weekend.

Tennessee Titans 2020 draft picks tracker

Round Overall Player Selected Grade 1 29



2 61



3 93



5 174



7 224*



7 237*



7 243





* Acquired via trade

^ Compensatory pick

Tennessee Titans 2020 draft trade notes