Tennessee Titans two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons told ESPN he suffered a Tommy John ligament injury in his left elbow.

Simmons missed the Titans' 31-12 road win at the Miami Dolphins on "Monday Night Football" because of the injury. He also told ESPN that he doesn't need surgery to fix the ailment that had him wearing a noticeable brace on his left arm last week. Simmons didn't practice at all in Week 4 because of his elbow injury before being ruled out on game day.

"I had tore my ligament," Simmons said on Tuesday, via ESPN. "I'm sure everybody heard of the Tommy John with baseball players. I had that injury. But I'm good now."

With the Titans having an early Week 5 bye, Simmons might be able to work his way back to return for Tennessee's next game when the Tians play play host to the Indianapolis Colts in Week 6. He said he has been working closely with the team's training staff and working on strength training as part of his rehab. He has 12 tackles, a sack and two quarterback pressures in three games played in 2024.

"I feel much better right now, much better today," Simmons said. "Going into this bye week will be good for me to keep my conditioning up and with my elbow. I know I'll be ready to roll against the Colts."