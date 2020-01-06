Titans vs. Ravens odds, line: NFL Playoff picks, bracket predictions from model on 96-65 roll

The top-seeded Baltimore Ravens will gun for a 13th straight victory when they host the Tennessee Titans in an AFC divisional round contest on Saturday. Kickoff from M&T Bank Stadium is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. Baltimore (14-2) rode an incredible winning streak to its second straight AFC North title and a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs, going 12-0 after suffering back-to-back losses to Kansas City and Cleveland in late September. The Ravens, who are 7-1 against the spread in their last eight playoff games, recorded eight of the victories during their run by at least 14 points.

Ravens vs. Titans spread: Baltimore -9

Ravens vs. Titans over-under: 47.5 points

Ravens vs. Titans money line: Baltimore -426, Tennessee +334

TEN: Titans scored a touchdown on both red-zone chances in their wild-card game

BAL: Ravens led the NFL with a plus-249 point differential

Why the Ravens can cover

The model has considered that the Ravens have the ability to dominate the opposition on both sides of the ball. Baltimore ranked second in the NFL in total offense (407.6 yards per game) during the regular season and led the league in rushing at 206 yards per contest.

The Ravens ended the campaign with 223 rushing yards in a 28-10 victory over Pittsburgh, marking the ninth time they registered at least 200 on the ground this year. They also scored an NFL-high 531 points, thanks in part to quarterback Lamar Jackson's league-leading 36 touchdown passes. On the other side, Baltimore finished fourth in total defense (300.6 yards per game) and fifth against the run (93.4).

Why the Titans can cover

But just because Baltimore has been dominant and hasn't lost since Sept. 29 does not guarantee it will cover the Titans vs. Ravens spread on Saturday. The Titans also possess a formidable offense that produced more than 30 points in the team's last five wins during the regular season. Tennessee ranked third in the league in rushing (138.9 yards) and used its ground attack to power its way past the Patriots last weekend.

Derrick Henry, who won the 2019 rushing title (1,540 yards), set the franchise playoff record with 182 yards versus New England while celebrating his 26th birthday. The Titans finished with 201 in the victory, one shy of the franchise mark set in their win over Kansas City in the 2017 wild-card round.

How to make Titans vs. Ravens picks

