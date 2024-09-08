Tom Brady is many things: A seven-time Super Bowl champion, looked at as the greatest player in NFL history, and is even now a broadcaster on Fox. Soon enough, he'll also be able to add partial NFL owner to his long list of accolades and accomplishments. The former quarterback has been looking to become a part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders for quite some time now, putting in a bid to own 10% of the franchise.

That pursuit may be nearing the finish line as NFL Media reports that the decision to make him a limited partner could be voted on and approved as early as October. A decision could also come at the December labor seminar and special league meeting. Regardless of when that vote occurs, the report notes that the expectation is that Brady's bid will be approved by the time the 2024 season concludes.

There have been plenty of speed bumps on the road toward Brady entering NFL ownership. On top of the NFL's finance committee going under the hood of the bid itself from a financial perspective, Brady's role as the color commentator for Fox's No. 1 NFL broadcasting team, alongside play-by-play announcer Kevin Burkhardt, has put this attempt to have a 10% stake in the Raiders under scrutiny.

This latest report from NFL Media does say that Brady's role as a broadcaster has been addressed and worked through and all sides are in a much better place. The former quarterback is also aware that his purchase of a piece of the Raiders will limit his access to other teams. Brady reportedly faces several restrictions as a broadcaster this season, including not being permitted in another team's facility, cannot witness practice, and cannot attend broadcast production meetings.

Brady is set to make his broadcasting debut in Week 1 as he commentates over the Dallas Cowboys visiting the Cleveland Browns.