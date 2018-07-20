Tom Brady seemingly reveals his training camp plans on Patriots' Instagram

After skipping out on every OTA the Patriots had this offseason, it doesn't look like Tom Brady plans on skipping anything else.

The Patriots quarterback revealed on Friday that not only is he going to show up to training camp, but apparently, he's even going to show up early. If you're a Patriots fan, that's exactly what you want to hear after a weird offseason that included possible tension with Bill Belichick, Brady possibly wanting a new contract, endless retirement rumors and talk that Brady doesn't feel appreciated by the Patriots.

If there was one year where Brady wasn't going to show up on time for training camp, this would have been it. Not to mention, Brady is going to turn 41 on August 3, which basically means that no one would have blamed him if he decided to skip the first week of camp. However, that's not going to happen, and we know that because Brady shared his training camp plans on Instagram in the form of a comment that he left on a Patriots picture.

First, the Patriots posted a picture of Brady with a caption that said "6 days 'til" training camp.

Brady then responded by correcting the Patriots.

"2 days actually ! #earlyreporters," the quarterback wrote.

Tom Brady loves sharing his plans on Instagram Instagram/Patriots

By the way, if you haven't noticed, Brady is an Instagram power user. The guy is almost better at using Instagram than he is at playing quarterback.

Anyway, if Brady is reporting in two days, that means he'll be showing up on Sunday when the Patriots rookies report.

There's actually more good news for the Patriots, too: The other guy in that Instagram photo also plans on reporting to training camp on time. According to ESPN.com, Rob Gronkowski will be reporting to training camp on July 25 with the rest of the team's veterans.

Despite all the drama the Patriots went through this offseason, it appears that everyone is going to be reporting to training camp on time, which means there's a 100 percent the Patriots are going to go on a scorched-earth march through the NFL this year on the way to Super Bowl LIII.