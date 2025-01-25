There is a new leader in Dallas and his name is Brian Schottenheimer. The Cowboys officially named Schottenheimer their next head coach after serving as the team's offensive coordinator for the previous two seasons under former head coach Mike McCarthy. This was a rather puzzling road that Jerry Jones and the Cowboys took to get to Schottenheimer as they delayed parting ways with McCarthy and then decided on a coach who was not getting official interviews for any of the other openings across the NFL.

"I'm surprised, but then as I think back on it, I'm not surprised," CBS Sports NFL analyst and former two-time Super Bowl champion Bryant McFadden told CBS Sports HQ when reacting to the Schottenheimer hire. "With the Dallas Cowboys, you have to expect the unexpected. Their entire mindset with this offseason and how they handled this coaching carousel has been confusing. You didn't allow Mike McCarthy to interview with other teams just to let him go days later. That didn't make any sense.

"It felt like they never had a plan and now seeing Brian Schottenheimer promoted as the head coach, the only thing that makes sense for me is that the continuity he has established with the quarterback in Dak Prescott. Yes, he was a quarterbacks coach, so he worked hands-on with Dak Prescott so that relationship is already in place. Outside of that, he's been a career assistant at best."

McFadden also stressed that while Schottenheimer had the title of offensive coordinator with the Cowboys, he never called plays, a duty that was held on to by Mike McCarthy. Schottenheimer does have experience calling plays in the NFL, however, working as the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets (2006-2011), the then-St. Louis Rams (2012-2014), and most recently the Seattle Seahawks (2018-2020).

"This promotion is just confusing and the only person who knows exactly what is going on with the Dallas Cowboys is Jerry Jones," McFadden continued.

One of the next questions following Schottenheimer's hiring is the staff that'll be put in place around him. There have been some reports that indicate former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus -- a former Cowboys assistant coach from 2011-2017 -- could return to the franchise as Schottenheimer's defensive coordinator. Of course, Mike Zimmer was the team's coordinator on that side of the ball in 2024 and worked alongside Schottenheimer, so it seems logical he could be retained as well.

Regardless of which people are put in place, McFadden did highlight the importance of putting former head coaches in place around Schottenheimer as he takes on the role for the first time.

The Cowboys are looking to rebound after a 7-10 season that was marred by injuries found them on the outside looking in on the playoffs. Moreover, if/when they return to the postseason, Jones will be looking for this Schottenheimer-led squad to finally break through on a deep run that has alluded the organization for quite some time.