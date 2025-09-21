The NFL doesn't usually hand out the NFL Defensive Player of the Week award until after all the games have been played, but they might want to make an exception this week and just give it to Isaiah Rodgers now.

The Minnesota Vikings cornerback scored TWO touchdowns during the first half as part of a historic performance against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Rodgers show started in the first quarter: After Cincinnati drove down into Minnesota territory, the cornerback picked off Bengals quarterback Jake Browning on a second-and-9 play from Minnesota's 29-yard line.

That was an 87-yard return that gave the Vikings an early 14-0 lead.

Even with that touchdown, it was still a somewhat tight game in the second quarter. With the Vikings leading 17-3, the Bengals drove the ball into Minnesota territory looking to trim the lead down to one possession with a possible touchdown, but once again Rodgers denied them. On a first-and-10 play from Minnesota's 36-yard line, Browning threw a pass to Noah Fant, who immediately got hit by Rodgers. The hit caused a fumble, and not only did Rodgers eventually recover it, but he returned it 67 yards for a touchdown.

That score gave the Vikings a 24-3 lead, and after that, Minnesota blew things wide open. The Vikings defense forced FOUR turnovers in the first half, and Rodgers was directly involved in three of them with the interception and two forced fumbles.

With his two touchdowns, Rodgers became the first player in Vikings history to score on a pick-six and a fumble return in the same game. Here's a look at Rodgers' history-making day:

He was the first player with fumble return touchdown and pick-six in the same game since Samson Ebukam did it for the L.A. Rams in 2018 against the Chiefs.

He was the first player with fumble return touchdown and pick-six in a first half since Chicago's Eddie Jackson in 2017.

He was the first player in team history with two defensive touchdowns in a game

He was the first player since at least 1991 with two defensive touchdowns and two forced fumbles in a game. (That's as far back as play-by-play tracking goes.)

The Vikings led the Bengals 31-3 at halftime. For the latest stats and the most up-to-date score, you can follow the game live here. The Bengals' offensive struggles come in their first game of the season without Joe Burrow, who is out for at least three months after injuring his toe.