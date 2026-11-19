When the Minnesota Vikings head to Mexico City this week, they'll face multiple challenges, including one they've never really dealt with: altitude.

The Vikings' showdown with the 49ers on Sunday night will take place at Estadio Azteca, which sits at an elevation of just over 7,350 feet. To put that in perspective, that's more than 2,000 feet higher than the altitude in Denver, which has the highest elevation of any NFL city at 5,280 feet.

To get acclimated to the altitude, the 49ers are spending their week of practice in Colorado Springs, where the elevation is over 6,600 feet. On the Vikings' end, they've spent the week at their normal practice facility, but they do have a secret weapon that will help them acclimate to the high elevation: The team has been using what is essentially an altitude chamber for the past few weeks.

The room is full of exercise equipment — like stationary bikes and treadmills — and it lets players simulate training at altitudes up to 12,000 feet. So while they aren't fully practicing in those conditions, they are working out and, they hope, slowly getting their bodies ready.

The Vikings did give some thought to relocating for the week, but in the end, the team didn't want to take the players out of their normal routine, according to Vikings Vice President of Player Health and Performance, Tyler Williams.

"As much as they enjoy prime-time games, they love that Sunday-to-Sunday weekly rhythm, and there's so many things now that players take in on nutrition and body work and all their recovery processes and what they do to prepare," Williams said, via the Vikings official website. "They like their Mondays being their Mondays. We're rhythm-and-process-habit people. And so, knowing that we can reduce [those variables] by staying here, that went into the equation."

When you're at a higher elevation, each breath takes in fewer oxygen molecules, which is why athletes get winded faster when playing at these altitudes. That science is why the Vikings felt the addition of the chamber was necessary.

"A couple things that [it] looks to achieve: Even though you're not doing a full practice at altitude, you're trying to gain a lower rate of perceived exertion," Williams said.

How the Vikings use the facility

The Vikings installed the chamber more than five weeks ago, and since then, the players have been taking advantage of it in the facility.

"I'd say to date, we have close to 450 sessions accumulated in there," Williams said. "Nearly our whole roster has done five-plus sessions and nearly our whole roster has [experienced] 12,000 feet, which is great."

The team's goal is simple: The Vikings want every player on the roster to be at least somewhat acclimated to the altitude once they land in Mexico City.

"The more often you're exposed to that, you have a lower rate of perceived exertion," Williams said. "You also have a behavioral adaptation — how your body responds to [altitude]; how you know how to pace yourself at altitude; how you know how to breathe and use breathing strategies in your first exposure compared to your fifth is totally different. It's a learned adaptation."

If you're wondering whether the players like the chamber, the answer seems to be yes, at least according to Justin Jefferson.

"It's been really good," Jefferson said of the chamber this week. "It's good to have that feel and to kind of get acclimated to that feeling of being in that altitude. For the past four or five weeks we've been training in there, trying to get our lungs acclimated to taking that. It's different for sure. It's different than what we're really used to, but I feel like we're ready, and they got us well prepared to play fast and play freely and not really [be] thinking about all the extra stuff that goes into it.

Although this should help the Vikings, they won't be quite as acclimated as San Francisco. With the 49ers spending the week in Colorado, they'll be eating, sleeping and practicing at the higher altitude 24 hours a day, which should fully acclimate their body. On the other hand, the Vikings are only using the chamber for workouts — they're not practicing in it — so it's not quite the same as being fully immersed in a higher altitude like the 49ers.

According to scientific research, it generally takes one to three days to fully adjust to a higher altitude, but the Vikings won't have that time since they'll be arriving in Mexico City on Saturday. The Vikings are clearly hoping that the altitude chamber will help them adjust just enough to pull out a win in this huge NFC showdown.