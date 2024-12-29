The NFC North has a case for the toughest division in the NFL this year, and two of those teams will go head-to-head this weekend. The Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings will meet at U.S. Bank Stadium as they battle for playoff positioning.

Both of these teams have already punched their ticket to the playoffs, but the Vikings are still alive for the division title and a home playoff game. Minnesota is riding an eight-game winning streak, and the latest one was a tight 27-24 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. Star wide receiver Justin Jefferson took the game over with 10 catches for 144 yards and two scores. Jefferson is now up to 1,387 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns on the season, and Sam Darnold will target him early and often on Sunday.

The Packers are 11-4 and still jockeying for the best playoff seed possible. Wins in each of their last two games have helped that cause, but they didn't meet much resistance on Monday night. Green Bay dismantled the New Orleans Saints for a 34-0 win and hardly broke a sweat. The level of difficulty will ramp up significantly this weekend, but keep an eye on Jayden Reed in the passing game. The Packers lost their first matchup against the Vikings, 31-29, but Reed went off for 139 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Where to watch Vikings vs. Packers

When: Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Dec. 29 at 4:25 p.m. ET Where: U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis

U.S. Bank Stadium -- Minneapolis TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Vikings vs. Packers spread, odds

Minnesota is a very narrow 1-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest NFL odds. The over/under is 48.5 points.

Vikings vs. Packers recent series history

Green Bay and Minnesota have traded wins in their last seven meetings, and have spilt their last 10 matchups right down the middle.