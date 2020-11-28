The Minnesota Vikings will take on the Carolina Panthers at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium. Minnesota is 4-6 overall and 1-4 at home, while Carolina is 4-7 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Vikings had a three-game winning streak snapped last week. The Panthers halted a five-game losing streak.

Minnesota is favored by three points in the latest Vikings vs. Panthers odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 51. Before entering any Panthers vs. Vikings picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,800 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 19-10 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also enters Week 12 on an incredible 115-75 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Vikings vs. Panthers. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for Panthers vs. Vikings:

Vikings vs. Panthers spread: Vikings -3

Vikings vs. Panthers over-under: 51 points

Vikings vs. Panthers money line: Minnesota -180, Carolina +160

Latest Odds: Vikings -3 Bet Now

What you need to know about the Vikings

The Vikings lost 31-28 to the Dallas Cowboys this past Sunday. Minnesota was in a 16-7 hole at halftime because of fumbles by Dalvin Cook and Kirk Cousins. Dallas scored the winning TD with 1:37 left. The Vikings stalled out on their final two drives as Cousins threw incompletions on five of seven attempts. It was a disappointing finish after he threw for 314 yards and three TDs.

Adam Thielen had eight catches for a season-high 123 yards and two TDs last week. He has four games with two receiving TDs in 2020, the most in the NFL. Thielen leads the NFL with 11 receiving TDs this season, and the Vikings will have to take on the Panthers without him. He is not expected to be cleared from the COVID-19 list in time to play. Justin Jefferson had 86 receiving yards and a TD catch last week. He is one of three wide receivers with 18-plus yards per catch (18.8) this season on a minimum of 40 receptions. Cook has a TD in 10 consecutive home games.

What you need to know about the Panthers

Meanwhile, Carolina enjoyed scoring a 20-0 win over the Lions in its last outing. It was the Panthers' first shutout since 2015. Carolina held Detroit to 178 passing yards, 40 rushing yards and picked up five sacks. P.J. Walker threw for 258 yards and a touchdown in his first NFL start. Teddy Bridgewater missed the game with a knee injury, but is expected to play vs. Minnesota. He passed for 6,150 yards and 28 TDs in 30 games in three seasons (2014-15, 2017) with the Vikings.

D.J. Moore had seven receptions and 127 receiving yards last week in his seventh career 100+ receiving yard game. Robby Anderson is one of two wide receivers with nine games of five-plus receptions this season. Moore (863) and Anderson (818) are the only pair of teammates with 800-plus receiving yards in 2020. Curtis Samuel had eight receptions for 70 yards and a TD last week. He has five TDs (three receiving) in his past five games. Mike Davis ranks second among running backs with 49 receptions in 2020.

How to make Vikings vs. Panthers picks

The model has simulated Vikings vs. Panthers 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning over on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in well over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Panthers vs. Vikings? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Panthers vs. Vikings spread to jump on Sunday, all from the model that enters Week 12 of the NFL season on an incredible 115-75 roll.