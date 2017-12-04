WATCH: Carson Wentz makes MVP case with superhuman throw, perfect TD pass

For much of the Eagles' game against the Seahawks on Sunday night, Carson Wentz weakened his MVP case with three missed touchdown connections and a costly, brutal fumble at the goal line. And then, within an instant, Wentz reminded MVP voters why he's a deserving candidate. Trailing 17-3 in the third quarter, Wentz made two out-of-this-world plays that kept the Eagles alive.

These two throws belong on Wentz's MVP highlight reel. The first pass came on third-and-13 deep in Eagles territory. Under pressure, Wentz left the pocket to his right and barely got the football off in time as he got dragged down from behind. The ball ended up traveling from the 10-yard line to the Seattle's 45-yard line, which is where Nelson Agholor came down with the catch.

How in the world did Wentz manage to throw this 45 yards in the air?

A few plays later -- on another third-and-long -- Wentz was forced to step up in the pocket to his right. Off balance and leaning to the right, Wentz lofted a perfectly weighted ball to Agholor again. This one resulted in six points.

What more is there to say about Wentz? Even on one of his off nights, he's still capable of making superhuman plays to rescue the Eagles.

Unfortunately for Wentz, his defense didn't do its job, allowing an immediate touchdown, which restretched the Seahawks' lead to 14 points in the fourth quarter.