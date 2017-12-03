WATCH: In most Lions move ever, planned Silverdome implosion somehow fails to work

The Lions have many memories of the Silverdome, their old home, which they played in from 1975 through 2001. Most of those memories probably aren't great, so it was a little fitting on Sunday morning when the planned implosion of the Pontiac, Michigan arena failed to go off smoothly.

Or at all -- a Detroit-based company called the Adamo Group was hired to blow up the arena and somehow managed to screw up a destruction that involves explosions.

They literally couldn't manage to blow up a giant building.

Here is the failed #Silverdome implosion from SkyFOX pic.twitter.com/6hD7PyTHIM — Sky Kerstein (@SkyKersteinFox2) December 3, 2017

Planned demolition of the Pontiac Silverdome's upper ring (apparently) unsuccessful as charges go off but the metal beams do not come down. Details @WWJ950 pic.twitter.com/B8Vsn8Vuq5 — Jon Hewett (@JonHewettWWJ) December 3, 2017

It's almost like the Lions don't know what they're doing! In all fairness, this isn't an actual thing involving the Lions. Instead, the group in charge should bear the brunt of the blame, having screwed up the whole process for wiring the building and causing it to blow.

According to one executive, 10 percent of the charges failed to go off. That's at least a 90 percent success rate?? But they've basically got to wait and hope that gravity does its job, which seems like a fairly unsafe manner for letting a gigantic building collapse.

You won't believe this, but people had a good laugh at the expense of the Lions and Detroit.

Lmao...the Silverdome still stands after explosives went off. Most Detroit thing ever 😂😂😂😂😂 — Dawgs Ninja #ATD (@BravesNinja) December 3, 2017

Guess the Silverdome went through one too many implosions in its history. — Freep Sports (@freepsports) December 3, 2017

Finally, a demolition @MARTASERVICE can get in front of. pic.twitter.com/kwYhqnRUjh — Detroit Free Press (@freep) December 3, 2017

The #Silverdome not collapsing when the charges went off might be the most #Lions thing in the history of Lions things. — Aaron Santini (@AaronRadioGuy) December 3, 2017

They tried to implode the Pontiac Silverdome. It didn't work, like most game plans in there on Sundays. https://t.co/lqHurKlRhS — Dan Wetzel (@DanWetzel) December 3, 2017

Watching the implosion of the #silverdome is like watching every lions game for the last 50 years. Expect excitement, get nothing. — Erica Bergstrom (@theswedepastry) December 3, 2017

If ever there was a metaphor for the history of the Detroit Lions, it was the failed attempt at imploding the #Silverdome this morning — Syao~ 0361-6577-3801 (@Syaoran89) December 3, 2017

Hopefully the actual Lions have a better Sunday planned than the Silverdome.