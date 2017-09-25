WATCH: Parents of Eagles kicker have the best reaction after son drills 61-yard FG

One of the most dramatic plays of Week 3 came at the tail end of the Giants-Eagles game when Philadelphia kicker Jake Elliott lined up to attempt a 61-yard field goal with just one second left to play.

The chances of making a kick from that distance are nearly zero, and the chances of a rookie kicker making a field goal from that distance actually were even less, because it had never been done before in NFL history.

The enormity of the moment didn't seem to bother Elliott though, because he lined up and drilled the kick to give the Eagles a 27-24 win.

The best part of the kick is that Elliott's parents were actually at the game to watch their son's miraculous field goal, and someone caught their reaction on video.

Here's what it looks like when you get to watch your son -- who had just been cut by another NFL team (the Bengals) 22 days earlier -- make a 61-yard game-winning field goal attempt in the second game of his professional career.

There's so many stages of emotion there that you almost can experience their emotion with them. First, there's the pure elation of watching their son make the kick. That's followed by Mr. Elliott doing his best to fight off tears.

Elliott's field goal was the longest kick ever by a rookie in NFL history. It also put him in a very exclusive club: Only 11 kickers, including Elliott, have ever converted a field goal of 61 or more yards.

The kick came three weeks after Elliott had been cut by the Bengals. The rookie was selected in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, but got the boot in Cincinnati after the Bengals decided to keep Randy Bullock. Elliott then signed with the Bengals' practice squad before the Eagles added him to their active roster following a Week 1 injury to Caleb Sturgis.

After a rough Week 2 debut, where he missed a 30-yard field goal, Elliott bounced back to hit one of the biggest field goals in franchise history.

Let's watch the kick one more time, except in Spanish, to add some spice.