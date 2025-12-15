Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was in MVP form during Sunday's 35-31 win over the New England Patriots, and he shined in the comeback victory even with an upset stomach. Apparently, playing through nausea is a regular occurrence for the superstar.

During the fourth quarter, a camera broadcasting the game happened to catch Allen throwing up on the sideline. When asked about the ill-timed close-up, Allen said that the sickness was nothing new but rather something he deals with on a near weekly basis.

"If they don't catch it every game, I don't know," Allen said. "It basically happens every game. If I don't get enough out pregame, it usually happens at halftime. If I don't get enough at halftime, it usually happens in the third or fourth quarter. I don't know why I do it. It just happens. It's due to nothing else other than just a weird feeling. Just gotta get it out."

Allen did not miss any time after the sideline incident, which occurred ahead of a Patriots kickoff. He trotted back onto the field seconds later and led a go-ahead touchdown drive.

Whether it be a nervous response or his body's reaction to the physical tolls of an NFL game, Allen's throwing up clearly has no negative impact on his performance.

Josh Allen delivers vintage performance in comeback effort

When Allen is at his best, he is the most unstoppable quarterback in the NFL. He was in that prime form in the Week 15 win over the Patriots, specifically in the second half. The Bills fell behind early as Allen's unit sputtered and New England gouged the Buffalo defense, but not even a 21-0 deficit was too much for them to overcome.

Allen caught fire after coming out of the locker room at halftime and orchestrated a 28-point second half. He completed 19 of 28 passes for 193 yards and three touchdowns, and he ran 11 times for 48 yards as the leader of a dramatic comeback effort. Silencing the Gillette Stadium crowd, the Bills defeated the Patriots and thus prevented them from clinching the AFC East.

The 21-point comeback matched the largest in Bills history in a road game, and Allen's leadership sent him climbing up the NFL MVP odds board. He has the third-shortest odds to win the award, per DraftKings, at +550. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford is the favorite at -300, while Patriots quarterback Drake Maye also remains in the race at +425.