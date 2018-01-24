WATCH: Tecmo Bowl simulation predicts wild 2018 Super Bowl finish, Eagles victory
The old-school video game sees Philly emerging victorious despite Nick Foles throwing a few picks
The New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles will be squaring off in Minneapolis in two weeks with the world championship on the line in Super Bowl LII. We're loaded to the gills here at CBS Sports with Super Bowl preview items, but there are some things we simply can't do as part of the preview. Like recreating a Tecmo Bowl simulation of what might happen.
Fortunately the folks at Tecmo Bowl can do that and they did, firing up a preview of the Eagles-Patriots game. Given all the drama surrounding the Patriots in their first seven Super Bowl appearances, it would be devastating if this game ended up being boring or a blowout.
Tecmo Bowl does not have that happening, fortunately, as the video game sees a very close, low-scoring game between the two No. 1 seeds.
Notable
- A first-quarter wheel route to Jay Ajayi set up a pitch to the opposite to Ajayi to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead.
- In the same quarter, an Eagles fumble was scooped up by Lane Johnson, who rumbled for a touchdown to make it 14-0. (Please let this happen in real life.)
- The Patriots scored their first points on a second-quarter Nick Foles fumble that was scooped up by Eric Rowe and returned for a score.
- The Eagles led 14-7 at halftime and Tom Brady didn't have a single passing yard. OK THEN.
- The third quarter featured a Pats drive that resulted in a doink field-goal attempt for Stephen Gostkowski.
- A fourth-quarter interception by Nick Foles OH NO! But wait, there's Fletcher Cox for a safety to make it 16-10.
- Another Foles interception gave Brady the ball back with 1:16 left and trailing 16-10. Gulp.
- A late pass breakup by the Eagles with Brady throwing to an open receiver in the end zone saved the win! What a finish.
Here's the full preview:
