The Jacksonville Jaguars fell to 0-2 on Sunday, losing an absolute stinker to the Cleveland Browns, 18-13. Despite out-gaining the Browns in total yardage, Jacksonville went 3 of 9 on third downs and 1 of 4 in the red zone. Trevor Lawrence also took a safety late in the fourth quarter to push the deficit from three points to five.

The Jaguars have now lost seven of their last eight games dating back to last season. The lone victory came against the lowly Carolina Panthers in Week 17. The Jags have scored more than 20 points just once over their last six games, but still made the decision to give Lawrence a five-year, $275 million extension this offseason.

When asked Sunday how stunned he is with how bad the Jaguars offense has been, Lawrence had a pretty simple response:

"We suck right now," Lawrence said.

The former No. 1 overall pick said he's "shocked" at his team's poor performance, because he thought they put together a good offseason and training camp. Lawrence said everyone has to be better: himself, the offensive line, running backs, receivers and even the coaches.

"We gotta figure it out," Lawrence said.

Lawrence completed 14 of 30 passes for 220 yards on Sunday. This most-recent loss marks his seventh straight, which is the second-longest active streak in the NFL behind Sam Howell's eight straight losses. In those seven defeats, Lawrence has completed 60% of his passes and thrown 16 touchdowns compared to 15 interceptions.

Something has to change with Doug Pederson's unit. Up next for Jacksonville are the undefeated Buffalo Bills on "Monday Night Football."