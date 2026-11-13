It's Week 10 of the 2026 NFL season, and the trade deadline is officially behind us. We saw the Jaguars go all in, the Vikings add a familiar face in QB Kirk Cousins and the Bears land Jeffery Simmons. Some players will make their debuts on their new teams in an exciting week for the league.

As we go down the stretch of the regular season, these games each mean more and more, and we have some big ones coming up. While some are obvious matchups to circle on the schedule, there are a few that are flying under the radar but could turn out to be a great watch.

Here is a look at three games you should keep an eye on this weekend:

Texans vs. Browns

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m. ET on FOX (Stream on fubo, try for free)

Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is set to return after missing last week due to a concussion, and the return holds more significance than normal. Watson is facing his former team, the Houston Texans, who drafted him at No. 12 overall in 2017 and where he stayed until 2021.

The Cleveland Browns (5-4) are the first team outside the playoff bubble, sitting at No. 9, and the Houston Texans (3-5) are No. 11 in the AFC. According to CBS Sports projections, if the Browns lose, their playoff chances drop to 19.0%, and a win puts their playoff chances up to 52.6%. If the Texans lose, their postseason odds drop to 16.75%, while a win would put them at 50.1%.

The AFC North is in a tight race, and this game could be big for the Browns' standings.

This matchup intrigues me because these two teams have potential, aren't quite out of the race but are long shots, and are finding their identities. The offense vs. defense matchups also make this game a fun one to watch.

The Texans are third in passing yards per game at 296.4 and face a Browns defense that has allowed the sixth-fewest passing yards per game at 201.0. The Browns offense is among the bottom in rushing yards, and the Texans defense is in the top half in terms of rushing yards allowed, so the run game could be a major factor in who wins here. Another mismatch is the Browns' struggling offensive line and the Texans' ability to generate sacks. Houston had eight sacks last week, tying a franchise record.

Houston quarterback C.J. Stroud is coming off a huge win, tying a career-high with five touchdowns, while the Browns are looking to snap a two-game losing streak.

Raiders vs. Seahawks

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS, streaming on Paramount+

In the last few hours of the trade deadline, the Raiders traded Cousins to the Vikings after nine starts and a 4-5 record. He finished his time with Vegas this season with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions. With Cousins in Minnesota, first-overall pick Fernando Mendoza will get his first NFL start.

This game marks the beginning of what should be a lengthy Mendoza Era in Las Vegas, and it will be interesting to see how Mendoza comes out. The Seahawks defense won't make it easy, though; they are at the top of the league, allowing the fewest passing yards (155.1) and the fewest total yards allowed (244.2).

The Raiders offense has been moving the ball, at least in the air, landing fifth in passing yards per game (259.7). Their run game is what they need to improve on, as it's second worst in the league in yards per game (71.3).

The run game will be crucial this week, especially with what they're dealing with at QB. Sam Darnold is sidelined, leaving Drew Lock to run things for a second straight week, but he is dealing with an oblique/elbow injury himself. His injury could mean Seattle leans more toward the run, something that hasn't been their strongest offensive element. They have a defensive mismatch on their side, since the Raiders' defense has allowed the most rushing yards per game (151.2).

Steelers vs. Bengals

Sunday, Nov. 15 at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC (Stream on fubo, try for free)

This game is big in terms of divisional standings and the playoff picture, but these are two teams who haven't received as much attention as some of the other AFC heavy hitters.

The Steelers and Bengals are both 6-2, but Pittsburgh has the edge in the division and the top spot thanks to a 2-1 record among AFC North teams, compared to Cincinnati's 1-1 record.

This is their second meeting of the year, and with such a close race, their head-to-head record could be the difference maker when it comes to crowning a divisional champ. The Steelers won their last meeting, a close one, 30-27. I expect this game to be an exciting, close matchup as well.

Both are playoff teams right now, with the Steelers currently occupying the No. 4 seed and the Bengals at No. 6, and both teams are currently in four-game win streaks. One of those streaks will have to come to an end this week, though.

These teams are coming off very different weeks. The Steelers return from a bye, while the Bengals are coming off an international game in Madrid.

This game will be one that's looked back on as crucial for both teams this season, and with so much on the line, this game should be one you watch this week.