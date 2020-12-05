We have reached Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season, and let's just hope this "week" doesn't last as long as Week 12 did. We didn't have a "Thursday Night Football" matchup to enjoy, but we do have plenty of interesting matchups to look forward to. Additionally, we will have several primetime games this week, with one game on Sunday night, two on Monday and then another on Tuesday.

Several notable players are dealing with injuries as their teams continue to jockey for playoff positioning. Kyler Murray has been hampered by a shoulder injury, Todd Gurley could miss more time due to his knee injury and the New York Giants could end up falling out of first place in the NFC East due to Daniel Jones' hamstring injury. With Sunday's games just two days away, let's take a look at some final NFL injury reports.

Browns at Titans (-5.5)

Cleveland was hoping it would get Ward back into the starting lineup this week, but that unfortunately won't happen. He was ruled out on Friday due to his calf injury.

Saffold did not practice all week, while Simmons missed two practices while being limited on Thursday. Receiver Adam Humphries is slated to return to action after missing the last four games with a concussion. Fellow receiver A.J. Brown (hip) will play on Sunday after being a full participant during Friday's practice.

Saints (-3) at Falcons

While they will be without at least four players on Sunday, the Saints will have running back Alvin Kamara, who was a full participant on Friday after being limited during the Saints' first two practices. Harris is questionable despite not practicing throughout the week.

Jones and Gurley were limited on Friday after sitting out of Thursday's practice. Jones said after practice that he "feels really good" heading into Sunday's game. If Gurley has to miss his second straight game, expect the Falcons to divvy up their carries between Ito Smith and Brian Hill, who combined rush for 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries in last week's win over the Raiders.

Colts (-3.5) at Texans

Green was a full participant on Friday after missing the Colts' first two practices. Togiai was limited on Friday after not showing up on the injury report on Wednesday and Thursday. The Colts will have defensive linemen DeForest Buckner and Denico Autry back for Sunday's game after the team activated them from their reserve/COVID-19 list this week.

Blacklock was limited Friday after missing the Texans' previous two practices.

Raiders (-9) at Jets

Devontae Booker, who has averaged 5.5 yards per carry this season, will replace Jacobs in the starting lineup for Sunday's game. Fellow running backs Theo Riddick and Jalen Richard will also be available for the Raiders. The Raiders will also have defensive end Clelin Ferrell, who has missed the last two games after being placed on the team's COVID-19 list.

Elflein was limited throughout the week, while Fant was limited the past two days after sitting out Wednesday's practice.

Bengals at Dolphins (-11.5)

Brandon Allen and the Bengals will certainly miss Redmond on the inside, who has been ruled out with a concussion.

Tagovailoa is officially listed as questionable due to his left thumb injury, so it's possible Ryan Fitzpatrick could get another start vs. Cincinnati. The Dolphins will be very shorthanded at running back, as Matt Breida was placed on the reserve/COVID list this Friday, and the duo of Ahmed and Washington have been listed as doubtful. Patrick Laird is the only other running back currently listed on the depth chart.

Lions at Bears (-3)

The Lions are entering a new era without Matt Patricia, and they will begin it this Sunday without several of their starters. Golladay, Hand and Okudah are going to miss yet another game, while Stafford listed as questionable and Swift downgraded to doubtful. The Lions' starting quarterback was a limited participant in practice all week, while Swift, who had been dealing with a concussion but is now suffering from a non-COVID illness, missed practice on Thursday and Friday after being limited on Wednesday.

The Bears' final injury report is also a bit worrisome, as there are several notable names listed as questionable to suit up vs. the Lions. While Foles is listed as questionable and was a full participant in practice on both Thursday and Friday, head coach Matt Nagy has already said that Mitchell Trubisky will start under center.

Jaguars at Vikings (-10)

Kirk Cousins will be missing one of his tight ends in the passing game this week, as Smith has been ruled out due to a back injury. It will be the second straight game he has missed.

Giants at Seahawks (-10.5)

Jones is listed as doubtful due to the hamstring issue he suffered last week. He didn't practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but was a limited participant on Friday. According to Dan Duggan of The Athletic, Giants head coach Joe Judge said that the Giants will make their final decision on Jones once they see how he responds to the long flight to Seattle. In good news for the Giants, wide receivers Sterling Shepard (toe/shoulder) and Darius Slayton (shoulder/foot) both did not have injury designations despite being limited participants in practice all week.

Dunlap, who has been the Seahawks' best pass rusher since coming over from Cincinnati, did not practice all week. Hyde was limited early in the week before sitting out the Seahawks' last two practices.

Rams (-3) at Cardinals

Allen practiced in full on Friday after being limited during the Rams' first two practices. Joseph-Day was limited on Friday after sitting out Thursday's practice.

Lawrence and Washington were limited during the last two days. Blackson did not practice Friday after not appearing on the injury report Wednesday and Thursday.

Patriots (-1) at Chargers

Newton, despite being limited all week, told reporters that he will be on the field when the Patriots face the Chargers.

Ballage is trending in the right direction, as he was a full participant on Friday after being limited on Wednesday and Thursday.

Eagles at Packers (-8.5)

The Eagles will have defensive tackle Fletcher Cox (neck) and tight end Zach Ertz (ankle) against the Packers. Cox was limited Friday after missing the Eagles' first two practices. Ertz was a full participant on Friday after being limited earlier in the week.

Packers coach Matt LaFleur does not appear to be too concerned about Smith, saying earlier this week that his linebacker's ankle has been a season-long issue. LaFleur expressed optimism that Ervin, who has missed the Packers' last two games, will be able to play on Sunday.

Broncos at Chiefs (-14)

Lindsay, Reed and Jeudy are trending in the right direction as all three players practiced in a full capacity on Friday. When specifically asked about Lindsay, Broncos coach Vic Fangio said that he is "optimistic" that he will have his running back for Sunday's game.

Edwards-Helaire did not appear on the team's injury report on Wednesday before missing the last two practices. If the Chiefs' rookie running back has to miss the game, that should lead to an expanded role for Le'Veon Bell, who averaged seven touches a game during his first game games with the Chiefs.

Washington at Steelers (-7)

Washington shouldn't be too concerned regarding the status of McLaurin and Moses, as both were full participants in practice Saturday. Deshazor Everett was not given an injury designation and is expected to start at safety.

Pittsburgh is on a short week from playing Wednesday, a week Roethlisberger has not participated in practice. The Steelers will have a walkthrough Sunday, which will be a better idea if Roethlisberger can give it a go this week.

Bills at 49ers (-1)

Bills: No injuries.

No injuries. 49ers: CB K'Waun Williams (ankle) OUT; CB Emmanuel Mosley (hamstring) QUESTIONABLE

The Bills are fully healthy going into this game. Josh Allen(knee/ankle) was on the injury report all week, but was a full participant in practice.

The 49ers are getting Brandon Aiyuk back for the first time since Week 10 after he missed two games due to being on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Deebo Samuel also will play, so San Francisco is expected to have its top four wide receivers back this week.

