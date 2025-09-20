PHILADELPHIA -- The team closest to beating the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs last season? That would be the Los Angeles Rams.

The Rams gave the eventual Super Bowl champions all they could handle in a classic NFC divisional round game. Saquon Barkley rushed for 205 yards and two touchdowns in the driving snow at Lincoln Financial Field, but the Rams still had an opportunity to steal a victory in the final minute.

Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter made the play of the season, sacking Matthew Stafford on a third-and-2 from the Eagles' 13-yard line with 1:14 left -- right when the Rams were driving down the field looking to score the tying touchdown and win it with an extra point. Carter used a swim move to put pressure on the interior and get to Stafford, sacking him for a 9-yard loss and forcing a fourth-and-11.

Stafford's ensuing pass went incomplete, and the Eagles advanced. Stafford had to get rid of the ball quickly because of Carter, as his two plays were a huge reason why the Eagles hoisted the Vince Lombardi Trophy three weeks later.

Flash forward to this season, and the Rams and Eagles are set for another anticipated clash. Both teams are 2-0 heading into Sunday's showdown at Lincoln Financial Field, a huge matchup that could set the stage for home-field advantage in the NFC. The Eagles are 18-1 in their past 19 games, while the Rams are 8-2 in their last 10 games that Stafford has started -- with both losses coming to the Eagles.

This showdown should be another classic in what is becoming a subtle rivalry in the NFC. Here's everything you should know:

Date: Sunday, Sept. 21 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Lincoln Financial Field -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

When the Eagles have the ball

The Eagles' pass offense hasn't been great through two weeks, as they are the first team to start 2-0 without throwing a touchdown pass since the 2010 Pittsburgh Steelers (who reached the Super Bowl that year). The Eagles are 26th in yards per attempt (5.6) as quarterback Jalen Hurts has been pressured 41.4% of the time. The explosive plays aren't there, but Hurts has been efficient throwing the ball, completing 75.6% of his passes.

Saquon Barkley PHI • RB • #26 Att 40 Yds 148 TD 2 FL 0 View Profile

Of course, the Eagles may not have to throw the ball Sunday. Barkley had his two biggest games against the Rams last season, rushing for 460 yards against them -- the most rushing yards ever against a single opponent in a season. Barkley had four 60-plus-yard touchdown runs against the Rams, which tied Adrian Peterson and Jim Brown for the most ever by a player in a season. (Barkley had seven total touchdown runs of 60-plus yards or more.) And he did that against one opponent!

The Rams like to stack the box with eight or more defenders, which Barkley saw a lot of in his two matchups facing Los Angeles last season. Barkley saw the most eight-man boxes in games against the Rams, and he had 17 carries for 206 yards (12.7 yards per carry) and two touchdowns.

This week could provide the Eagles with the big plays their offense is looking for (NFL-low three plays of 20-plus yards this season), and it may come via the ground game.

When the Rams have the ball

Matthew Stafford LAR • QB • #9 CMP% 71.0 YDs 543 TD 3 INT 1 YD/Att 8.76 View Profile

The Rams certainly have upgraded their offense this offseason, and it's shown through the first two weeks. Stafford is benefitting from having Davante Adams paired with Puka Nacua, as the Rams quarterback has a 112.7 passer rating when throwing to Nacua -- completing 90% of his passes.

The connection with Adams is still a work in progress (47.6%), but the Rams' passing game appears to be in sync. Los Angeles is fifth in yards per attempt (8.8) and sixth in completion percentage (71.0%). Stafford is ninth in the NFL in passer rating (107.1) and fourth in yards per attempt (8.8).

The Eagles' secondary is still figuring things out, so look for plenty of targets for Adams and Nacua on Sunday.

Eagles vs. Rams prediction, pick

In a game between two good teams, the battle in the trenches will be the indicator of how things will go. The Rams have Jared Verse and Byron Young on their defensive front, which gave the Eagles fits last year. If Braden Fiske is out, that could help the Eagles on multiple fronts.

This could be a good game for new edge rusher Za'Darius Smith, who should see an uptick in snaps this week. The Eagles' pass rush is better with Smith helping out Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt, as he'll need to get to Stafford when he's forced out of the pocket.

The CB2 situation is a concern for the Eagles, and Stafford should make enough plays to get the Rams' offense downfield. Can the Rams stop Barkley this time around, or will the Eagles finally hit on an explosive run or two? That may be the difference in the game. Pick: Rams 28, Eagles 27 (Rams +3.5, Over 44.5)